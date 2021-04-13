March / April 2021 Issue (Volume 54, Number 2)

ON THE COVER

Rethinking The Global Supply Chain | With traffic jams in ports that have container ships backed up miles at sea and the U.S. rapidly decoupling from China, the momentum to reshore overseas supply chains is building. Our experts tell us what to expect in the race to go “local for local.”

FEATURES

The Best Way From Here To There | Take our annual tour of the top logistics hubs and find out which locations are in the best position to serve your markets.

Standing Tall At The Crossroads | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tells us in her own words what it was like to respond to the pandemic in Michigan while facing down domestic terrorists trying to overthrow the state government.

Adding Favor To FDI | Miami is the gateway to Latin America—and the world. This unique global address for high-tech players is a rapidly growing hub in a culturally rich community.

SPECIAL REPORTS

Regional Drivers Of Economic Growth | FTZs, located in or near U.S. customs ports of entry, enable duty-free movement of foreign and domestic merchandise.

Molecular Miracles | Successful introduction of mRNA vaccines has created a platform for the rapid development of new treatments.

Where Steel Turns Into Sugar | Sucro Sourcing will invest $19 million to transform the old Bethlehem Steel Mill in Lackawanna, NY into a sugar refinery.

Powerhouse For Growth In SC | Santee Cooper is South Carolina’s largest power provider and a favorable business partner, acting as a major driver of regional economic development.

Not Just A Pretty Face | The Grand Canyon State is proving it’s more than meets the eye, demonstrating success in a variety of key sectors in AZ.

Laying The Groundwork | Kentucky continues to invest in its communities and develop initiatives to prepare for sustainable growth.

Master-Planning For Success | The master-planned and deed-restricted 99.5-acre Tomball Business & Technology Park is fully served with all utilities and is minutes from major highways.

Building What Matters In Minnesota | The Minnesota Investment Fund is turbocharging growth in the thriving medical device and biotech sectors in the Land of the Lakes.

Industrial Enchantment | Despite the challenges of 2020, New Mexico saw growth and success across a wide range of industries and is preparing for even more growth in 2021.

10 Tickets To Success In Amarillo, TX | Whether looking to move operations, expand your company or start a brand new enterprise, Amarillo can help.

BUSINESS REPORTS

New Jersey: Partners With Israel | A world-class Institute for Future Technologies is coming to the NJIT campus in Newark.

Mississippi: Connecting at High-Speed | The Magnolia State is undertaking a $65-million installation of broadband service in rural areas.

