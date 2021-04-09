Making It Happen In Joplin, Missouri

By the BF Staff

From the January/February 2021 Issue

Joplin, Missouri is a thriving, diverse community of dreamers and doers who belong, united by the fun of living their purpose. Here are the reasons why a growing number of businesses are choosing Joplin:

Joplin is a regional transportation hub. At the intersection of I-44 and I-49, Joplin-based trucking companies and distribution centers service the entire nation. Meanwhile, the Joplin Regional Airport offers direct flights to both Chicago and Dallas, efficiently connecting Joplin to the world.

Joplin is where entrepreneurs build thriving businesses. Leveraging its low cost of living, transportation infrastructure and the moxy of a regional workforce, businesses large and small choose Joplin to base their regional, national and international operations. From national leaders in trucking, building products and food production to emerging biomedical, e-commerce and tech startups, Joplin offers a supportive business community and a culture of innovation.

Joplin is an educational center where students from around the world follow their passions. Missouri Southern State University offers over 140 academic programs to nearly 6,000 students. Ozark Christian College is a national leading Bible college, training men and women for Christian service, and Crowder College operates the Advanced Technology and Training Center. The new Kansas City University-Joplin campus is Missouri’s first new medical school in nearly 50 years, featuring state-of-the-art facilities and technology to educate the next generation of medical doctors and bioscientists. And in 2022, KCU-Joplin will open a new College of Dental Medicine.

Joplin offers a robust culinary scene. Along with over 250 restaurants, the Joplin area has indoor and outdoor year-round farmers markets, numerous food trucks and is the home of several emerging microbreweries and coffee roasters.

Joplin is where arts and culture are celebrated. Art galleries and monthly art walks attract patrons from across the region to its historic Downtown Arts District. Local organizations host concert series that bring a diverse array of performances to Joplin, igniting a passion for the arts. Opening in 2022, the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex will showcase its region’s amazing arts community with a 450-seat indoor multipurpose performance hall, an outdoor amphitheater and a new home for Spiva Center for the Arts.

Joplin is an active lifestyle community with numerous outdoor recreation opportunities. The City of Joplin maintains 22 parks and greenways, including three aquatic centers. The area is dotted with championship golf courses, tennis and pickleball courts. Its running and cycling communities organize group runs and rides on its growing 40-mile trail system. And the numerous lakes and state parks surrounding Joplin offer world-class boating, fishing, exploring and hunting opportunities.

Joplin is known as a welcoming faith-based community. Congregations of nearly every Christian denomination, a historic synagogue and a new mosque serve as places for worship, interfaith dialogue and community service.

Joplin is proud of its nearly 150 years of rich history. Its revitalized downtown district features nearly 250 historic buildings, a testament to Joplin’s boomtown era of stunning growth and prosperity. Later, Joplin became a key part of America’s lore when the historic Route 66 came through town. This region has been home to the famous and infamous, including Mickey Mantle, Dennis Weaver, Thomas Hart Benton, Langston Hughes, Wyatt Earp, George Washington Carver and even Bonnie and Clyde.

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and its MOKAN regional economic development partner work to advance efforts that enhance the livability and economic vitality of the community and region. Joplin has transformed into an affordable version of the urban lifestyle with viable career and educational opportunities alongside burgeoning music and cultural venues, bike trails and walkable streets and a robust culinary scene. This is progress fueled by genuine people rolling up their sleeves and making it happen with grit and creativity. Whatever your passion or purpose, it can happen in Joplin.

