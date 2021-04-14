LG Electronics Investing Additional $20.5M In Tennessee

Home appliance manufacturer LG Electronics will add another shift, creating 334 jobs and bringing total employment at its Clarksville, TN operations to about 1,000.


https://businessfacilities.com/2021/04/lg-electronics-investing-additional-20-5m-in-tennessee/
Home appliance manufacturer LG Electronics will add another shift, creating 334 jobs and bringing total employment at its Clarksville, TN operations to about 1,000.
04/14/2021
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

LG Electronics Investing Additional $20.5M In Tennessee

The home appliance manufacturer will add another shift, creating 334 jobs and bringing total employment at its Clarksville operations to about 1,000.

LG Electronics Investing Additional $20.5M In Tennessee

LG Electronics USA will invest an additional $20.5 million to add another shift for manufacturing at its Clarksville, TN operations. To help meet the unprecedented U.S. demand for its top-rated washing machines, LG is will increase production and create 334 new jobs, bringing total LG Clarksville employment to about 1,000 this year.

“American consumers love LG washers from Tennessee, as seen by in the double-digit percentage growth in sales over the past year,” said Thomas Yoon, President and CEO, LG Electronics North America. “The production expansion in Clarksville will help us meet the unprecedented demand for our top-rated washing machines across the country.”

LG Electronics Clarksville, TN
LG Electronics unveiled its new million-square-foot washing machine facility in Clarksville, TN on May 29, 2019. (Source: LG Electronics USA)

In early 2017, LG announced that Montgomery County would be home to its first washing machine manufacturing operation in the U.S. Completed in 2018, the one-million-square-foot facility is believed to be the world’s most advanced integrated washing machine plant.

The $360 million smart factory currently has the capacity to produce more than one million front- and top-load washers per year. Integrated production operations supporting assembly include metal fabrication, plastic injection molding and painting. Complementing the factory’s skilled workforce are hundreds of robots used in the material handling, parts production, sub-assembly and final assembly processes.

“LG is proud to call Middle Tennessee our home, and all of us working in Clarksville take special pride in building the most-awarded washers on the U.S. market,” said LG Tennessee President Antony Jung. “More washing machines mean more jobs and positive economic impact on our community.”

LG Electronics USA is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in South Korea, one of Tennessee’s top sources of direct foreign investment. Korean companies, including LG, have invested nearly $1.5 billion in private capital in the state and employ more than 4,500 Tennesseans.

“LG established operations in Clarksville four years ago, and has since provided great value and investment for the community,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I thank the LG team for choosing to grow in Tennessee, creating more than 300 new jobs in Montgomery County. We are proud to have such a respected brand call our state home.”

Over the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported six economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in approximately 2,100 job commitments and $670 million in capital investment.

LG Electronics Clarksville, TN
LG’s smart washing machine factory is equipped with state-of-the-art automation, robotics, and engineered systems integration. Source: LG Electronics USA)

“We continue to focus on recruiting top projects from around the world,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “By investing in a broader international footprint, we are ensuring that Tennessee is deeply rooted in the global economy. We congratulate LG on this expansion and are grateful for the company’s continued investment and job creation in Tennessee.”

“We are grateful LG chose our community as the place to manufacture their high-quality washing machines with some of the best employees in the world,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett. “This decision by LG to invest an additional $20.5 million in their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and add an additional 334 jobs just shows that “Life’s Good” in Montgomery County.”

Want to learn more about Tennessee corporate expansion?

Considering Tennessee for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Tennessee economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay connected

636FansLike
40,000FollowersFollow
3,221FollowersFollow
50SubscribersSubscribe
© BusinessFacilities.com
MORE STORIES

Michigan Governor’s Report: Standing Tall At The Crossroads Of Calamity

Governor's Report
When a foreign pandemic invaded Michigan a year ago—and a virulent domestic pathogen threatened to topple the state government—Governor Gretchen Whitmer stood her ground.

March / April 2021 Issue (Volume 54, Number 2)

Recent Issues
Business Facilities' March / April 2021 Issue features a look at the Global Supply Chain and our annual tour of top logistics hubs. Plus, a report from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Carter Wind Turbines Creating 300 Jobs In Oklahoma

Capital Investment
Carter Wind Energy will invest $10 million to establish its new wind energy company in Lawton Fort-Sill, OK.