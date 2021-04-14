LG Electronics Investing Additional $20.5M In Tennessee

LG Electronics USA will invest an additional $20.5 million to add another shift for manufacturing at its Clarksville, TN operations. To help meet the unprecedented U.S. demand for its top-rated washing machines, LG is will increase production and create 334 new jobs, bringing total LG Clarksville employment to about 1,000 this year.

“American consumers love LG washers from Tennessee, as seen by in the double-digit percentage growth in sales over the past year,” said Thomas Yoon, President and CEO, LG Electronics North America. “The production expansion in Clarksville will help us meet the unprecedented demand for our top-rated washing machines across the country.”

In early 2017, LG announced that Montgomery County would be home to its first washing machine manufacturing operation in the U.S. Completed in 2018, the one-million-square-foot facility is believed to be the world’s most advanced integrated washing machine plant.

The $360 million smart factory currently has the capacity to produce more than one million front- and top-load washers per year. Integrated production operations supporting assembly include metal fabrication, plastic injection molding and painting. Complementing the factory’s skilled workforce are hundreds of robots used in the material handling, parts production, sub-assembly and final assembly processes.

“LG is proud to call Middle Tennessee our home, and all of us working in Clarksville take special pride in building the most-awarded washers on the U.S. market,” said LG Tennessee President Antony Jung. “More washing machines mean more jobs and positive economic impact on our community.”

LG Electronics USA is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in South Korea, one of Tennessee’s top sources of direct foreign investment. Korean companies, including LG, have invested nearly $1.5 billion in private capital in the state and employ more than 4,500 Tennesseans.

“LG established operations in Clarksville four years ago, and has since provided great value and investment for the community,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I thank the LG team for choosing to grow in Tennessee, creating more than 300 new jobs in Montgomery County. We are proud to have such a respected brand call our state home.”

Over the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported six economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in approximately 2,100 job commitments and $670 million in capital investment.

“We continue to focus on recruiting top projects from around the world,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “By investing in a broader international footprint, we are ensuring that Tennessee is deeply rooted in the global economy. We congratulate LG on this expansion and are grateful for the company’s continued investment and job creation in Tennessee.”

“We are grateful LG chose our community as the place to manufacture their high-quality washing machines with some of the best employees in the world,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett. “This decision by LG to invest an additional $20.5 million in their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and add an additional 334 jobs just shows that “Life’s Good” in Montgomery County.”

