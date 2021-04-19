Great Lakes Cheese Investing $185M In Texas Expansion

Great Lakes Cheese will invest nearly $185 million to establish a new packaging and distribution Facility in Abilene, TX. The project will create more than 500 new jobs.

“Great Lakes Cheese is a family business built on the values of hard work, honesty, and integrity,” said Great Lakes Cheese CEO Dan Zagzebski. “These values continue to support our long-term growth in the dairy industry, and help us identify the employee-owners, customers, suppliers, and communities that align with our culture. We feel fortunate to have found that fit with Abilene, and are proud to welcome Texans into our Great Lakes Cheese Family.”

A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $3,000,000 has been offered to the company, which manufactures and packages natural and processed bulk, shredded, and sliced cheeses. Administered by the Economic Development and Tourism Division within the Office of the Governor, the TEF helps to strengthen the state’s economy and attract new jobs to communities across the state.

“We are proud to welcome Great Lakes Cheese to the state of Texas, and we are excited for the impact that this company will have on Abilene’s economic success,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Great Lakes Cheese joins the ranks of thousands of companies that have chosen to invest in the Lone Star State. Our model of low taxes, reasonable regulations, and incredible workforce continue to attract investments that keep Texas the best state for business.”

“This is the biggest opportunity recruited to the city of Abilene in the last 30 years and is the perfect example of what strategic economic development should be,” said Mayor Anthony Williams of Abilene. “This successful partnership with Great Lakes Cheese will benefit Abilene and the state of Texas by generating opportunities for decades to come.”

“Great Lakes Cheese is a perfect match for Abilene given the company’s long-standing track record of investing in thriving communities and the core values the company represents reflect those of all Texans,” said Jack Rich, Board Chair of the Development Corporation of Abilene. “The economic impact study commissioned by the DCOA showcases a $1.3 Billion impact over the next 10-years. This project is great for Abilene and the state of Texas,” said Jack Rich, Board Chair of the Development Corporation of Abilene.

