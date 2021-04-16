GM, LG Energy Solution Investing $2.3B In New Tennessee Plant

Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors, will invest more than $2.3 billion to build its second battery cell manufacturing plant in the U.S. Located in Spring Hill, TN, the project will create 1,300 new manufacturing jobs. The Maury County facility will be the second Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing plant in the U.S.

The new 2.8-million-square-foot, state-of-the-art plant will be built on land leased from General Motors. Construction will begin immediately, and the plant is scheduled to be open in late 2023. Once operational, the Ultium Cells plant will supply battery cells to GM’s Spring Hill assembly plant.

“The addition of our second all-new Ultium battery cell plant in the U.S. with our joint venture partner LG Energy Solution is another major step in our transition to an all-electric future,” said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO. “The support of the state of Tennessee was an important factor in making this investment in Spring Hill possible and this type of support will be critical going forward as we will continue to take steps to transition our manufacturing footprint to support EV production.”

“This partnership with General Motors will transform Tennessee into another key location for electric vehicle and battery production,” said Jonghyun Kim, LG Energy Solution president and CEO. “It will allow us to build solid and stable U.S-based supply chains that enable everything from research, product development and production to the procurement of raw components. Importantly, I truly believe this coming together transcends a partnership as it marks a defining moment that will reduce emissions and help to accelerate the adoption of EVs.”

In October 2020, GM announced it would invest $2 billion in its Spring Hill assembly plant to begin the transition to become the company’s third electric vehicle manufacturing site, and the first outside of the state of Michigan. The all-new Cadillac LYRIQ will be the first electric vehicle produced at GM’s Spring Hill assembly plant. GM will also continue to produce the Cadillac XT6 and XT5 at the facility.

“A few months ago, I was privileged to work with our partners at General Motors and announce a historic $2 billion investment in Maury County which further solidified GM’s commitment to the future of EV technology and Maury County’s role as an economic driver in Tennessee,” said Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles. “Today we stand together again with our partners at GM and our new partner LG Energy Solution to announce another multi-billion-dollar investment into Maury County. This investment is significant not only to Maury County and Tennessee but to North America as Ultium Cells will be at the forefront of EV technology innovation and production. This partnership not only continues our legacy as a leader in manufacturing and job growth, but once again positions Tennessee at the epicenter of innovation. We are excited about this partnership, and the leadership that Ultium Cells is taking in this rapidly evolving industry.”

Tennessee claims nearly 40 percent of the Southeast’s electric vehicle manufacturing jobs and investment, with more than $4.2 billion invested by companies in Tennessee’s electric vehicle industry. In addition, more than 16,000 electric vehicles are produced in the state each year, which ranks Tennessee No. 1 in the Southeast for electric vehicle manufacturing.

“The decision to build this plant in Tennessee is a testament to our state’s position as a leader in the automotive industry,” said Governor Bill Lee. “As automakers continue to shift production to electric vehicles, I am proud that Tennessee offers the business climate and skilled workforce to support their growth. I appreciate General Motors and LG Energy Solution for making this substantial investment in Spring Hill and for creating 1,300 new jobs for Tennesseans.”

“The strength of Tennessee’s automotive industry is built upon decades of success of three OEMs and over 950 suppliers that call our state home,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “LG Energy Solution and General Motors are two highly successful global brands, and we are pleased they have chosen Tennessee for Ultium’s second U.S. electric battery cell plant. This enormous investment supports our efforts in advanced manufacturing and strengthens our position as the leader of the electric vehicle industry in the Southeast.”

GM’s proprietary Ultium battery technology is at the heart of the company’s strategy to compete for nearly every EV customer in the marketplace, whether they are looking for affordable transportation, luxury vehicles, work trucks, commercial trucks or high-performance machines.

Ultium batteries are unique in the industry because the large-format, pouch-style cells can be stacked vertically or horizontally inside the battery pack. This allows engineers to optimize battery energy storage and layout for each vehicle design. Energy options range from 50 to 200 kilowatt hours, which could enable a GM-estimated range up to 450 miles or more on a full charge with 0-60 mph acceleration in 3 seconds.¹

GM’s future Ultium-powered EVs are designed for Level 2 and DC fast charging. Most will have 400-volt battery packs and up to 200 kW fast charging capability while GM’s truck platform will have 800-volt battery packs and 350 kW fast charging capability.

With a 30-year history in the battery business, LG Energy Solution has made consistent, large-scale investments to accumulate enough stability, credibility and manufacturing experience to invent its own cutting-edge technologies. The company established its first research facility in the U.S. in the early 2000s. In 2010, the company built its first U.S battery plant in Holland, MI.

Through Ultium Cells, LG Energy Solution and GM will merge their advanced technologies and capabilities to help accelerate automotive electrification.

¹ actual range will vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, vehicle model, loading, use and maintenance.