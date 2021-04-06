Cypress Cold Storage Completes Expansion In Arkansas

Cypress Cold Storage has completed an expansion of its Maumelle, AR facility. The company, a provider of temperature-controlled warehouse space and value-added services for the food sector, invested over $13 million in the expansion. The facility now includes more than 162,000 square feet – or 6.4 million cubic feet – and has the capacity to store more than 18,000 pallets. As part of the expansion, Cypress Cold Storage increased its workforce at the Maumelle facility by 30 new fulltime employees.

“We see a continued demand for temperature-controlled warehouse space and are excited to provide additional capacity to our customers,” said Michael McAfee, president of Cypress Cold Storage Companies. “The demand for temperature-controlled warehouse space continues to increase. This expansion will allow us to provide more capacity to our current customers while providing the opportunity to reach out to new ones.”

Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, Maumelle Mayor Caleb Norris, and other local officials joined Cypress Cold Storage executives for the grand opening announcement.

“It is a great day to celebrate the successes of growing businesses such as Cypress Cold Storage,” said Preston. “The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in Arkansas, and Cypress Cold Storage is an example of how one company with a vision can impact an industry. I look forward to working with the company as they embark on this expansion.”

Cypress Cold Storage was formed in 2019. The company has spent the last two years completing the capital improvement, moderation, and expansion program. In addition to its expanded Maumelle facility, the company also operates a temperature-controlled warehouse in North Little Rock.

“We are extremely pleased that Cypress Cold Storage is in a position to expand and invest in their existing facility in Maumelle and for the additional jobs that the expansion creates,” said Norris. “Supporting our existing industries continues to be a priority, and we are thankful for the collaboration between Cypress Cold Storage, AEDC, Pulaski County, and the City of Maumelle for this expansion.”

