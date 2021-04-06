BRS Offroad Establishing HQ, Manufacturing Facility In Hohenwald, TN

BRS Offroad North America officials will invest $1.7 million to establish headquarters and manufacturing operations in Hohenwald, TN. The offroad and luxury camper manufacturer will create 115 new jobs in Lewis County over the next five years.

BRS Offroad recently purchased a building at 320 Summertown Highway, where it will build its Sherpa, Pursuit and Pullman models. The company is partnering with TCAT Hohenwald to develop training opportunities and invest in the local community.

“We are delighted to partner with the City of Hohenwald, the TNECD, TVA, and the people of the city in this exciting expansion of our company,” said BRS Offroad CEO Chris Brown. “We believe the products we build and teams we grow are among the best anywhere and growing our team locally will create new opportunities that benefit our community, our team, and our customers. As you can tell from the campers we build, this is a passion for us and our team and we are only getting better.”

“One of our key priorities is attracting high-quality jobs to rural communities across our state, and we are pleased to welcome another respected business, BRS Offroad, to the Hohenwald community,” said Governor Bill Lee. “We have a strong workforce in Lewis County ready to support this new headquarters. I look forward to seeing the company’s success in Middle Tennessee.”

Over the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported more than 65 economic development projects in Southern Middle Tennessee, resulting in approximately 8,600 job commitments and $3.7 billion in capital investment.

“We congratulate BRS Offroad for establishing new headquarters and manufacturing operations in Lewis County,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “BRS Offroad manufactures some of the highest quality RVs in the world, and we are proud to partner with the company on this project.”

