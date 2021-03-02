Webinar: Bringing Your Supply Chain Home

View this free video webinar and learn which factors must be evaluated when choosing the right location for your manufacturing supply chain.


https://businessfacilities.com/2021/03/webinar-bringing-your-supply-chain-home/
View this free video webinar and learn which factors must be evaluated when choosing the right location for your manufacturing supply chain.
03/2/2021
Did You Miss Our “Bringing Your Supply Chain Home” Webinar?

View this free video webinar and learn about the factors that must be evaluated when choosing the right location for your manufacturing supply chain.

Webinar: Bringing Your Supply Chain Home

View our newest video webinar in the Business Facilities Webinar Series, “Bringing Your Supply Chain Home.”

supply chain webinar

The Reshoring Initiative has reported that reshoring created more U.S. jobs than foreign direct investment in 2020, a leading indicator of the pandemic’s impact on global supply chains.

Fill out the form below to view this free video webinar and you’ll hear from Harry Moser, Founder and President of the Reshoring Initiative, as he explains the factors that must be evaluated when choosing the right location for your manufacturing supply chain.

Bringing Your Supply Chain Home Webinar

Suggested Links:

