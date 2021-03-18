Tyson Foods Reestablishing Operations In Richland County, SC

Tyson Foods, Inc. will invest $55 million over the next three years to reestablish operations in Richland County, SC. The company will create 330 jobs, including 160 positions associated with its former operations.

“We’re pleased to bring operations back to Columbia and are very grateful for the strong state and local support we’ve received for this project,” said Nate Hodne, Tyson Fresh Meats Senior Vice President and General Manager, Portioned Protein Innovation Team. “Once operational, this new facility will help us meet growing demand from our retail customers with high-quality, pre-cut, pre-packaged fresh beef and pork.”

Tyson plans to transform the facility, which is located in Columbia, into a meat portioning and packing operation. The company will initially invest $42 million, and over the next three to five years, it plans to invest in additional improvements and production equipment, with a total investment of $55 million. The new operations will employ 330 people, more than double the number of team members who previously worked at the facility. Operations are expected to begin in May 2021.

“Tyson Foods’ $55 million investment, and the 330 jobs that will result from it, will help continue South Carolina’s tremendous economic growth,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We look forward to continuing our state’s fruitful partnership with Tyson and to their continued commitment to South Carolina and our people.”

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $500,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to this project.

“When a company decides to invest in South Carolina, it speaks volumes about our business environment and workforce,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt. “I am excited to see what the future has in store for Tyson Foods and their revamped operations in Richland County.”

“Tyson Foods, Inc.’s reinvestment in the Columbia plant highlights South Carolina’s strategic and geographic importance to agribusiness,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “As we continue to grow the agribusiness industry in the Palmetto State, we’re happy to have Tyson as our partner.”

Tyson Foods’ case-ready beef and pork business currently operates plants in Iowa, Tennessee and Texas and plans to open a new facility in Utah later this year. The operations are called case-ready, because the packaged meat produced by the Tyson facilities are ready to be placed directly in the refrigerated meat case at grocery and club stores.

