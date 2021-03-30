Rusal America Joins Neighborhood 91 Additive Manufacturing Campus

Rusal America, an En+ Group company, has joined Neighborhood 91, a first-of-its-kind innovation center dedicated to Additive Manufacturing (AM) technology, located at Pittsburgh International Airport’s (PIT) Innovation Campus.

Neighborhood 91 will be home to Rusal America’s new aluminum AM powders business announced in January 2021. As the second-largest supplier of low-carbon aluminum to the U.S., Rusal America’s presence at Neighborhood 91 demonstrates the company’s ongoing expansion to better serve North American manufacturers through its line of world-class, high-performance aluminum alloys designed specifically for AM.

“En+ Group is the world leader in low-carbon aluminum through our ALLOW brand,” said C. Brian Hesse, President and CEO of Rusal America. “By enabling sustainable operations, Neighborhood 91 is an ideal location from which to expand our presence in the AM powders market without compromising on our core sustainability principles. We remain committed to enabling our customers to play a vital role in the sustainability value chain and to playing an active role in the innovation ecosystem at Neighborhood 91 in the years ahead.”

Rusal America’s powders portfolio serves the aerospace and automotive industries. With Neighborhood 91’s proximity to Pittsburgh International Airport and the region’s renowned academic institutions, Rusal America will be joined by other next generation AM innovators in a region with a long history of manufacturing leadership in the U.S.

“Rusal America’s commitment to Neighborhood 91 is another important step in the evolution of additive manufacturing at the Pittsburgh Airport Innovation Campus,” said Paul Hoback, Chief Development Officer, Pittsburgh International Airport. “We are thrilled to welcome Rusal America as the latest partner, further demonstrating the viability of Neighborhood 91 and the success of its ecosystem as a first-of-its-kind AM powerhouse.”

Neighborhood 91 is the first development of the 195-acre Pittsburgh Airport Innovation Campus. It is the first development in the world to both condense and connect all components of the additive manufacturing and 3D printing supply chain into one powerful production ecosystem.

Rusal America’s parent company, En+ Group, is the biggest and lowest-cost producer of aluminum outside of China and one of the largest clean energy businesses worldwide. Thanks to its huge hydropower resource, En+ Group leads the global production of low-carbon aluminum, an essential metal in the world’s transition to a truly low-carbon economy.

En+ Group recently announced its ambition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the entire business by at least 35% by 2030 and to become net zero by 2050. Neighborhood 91’s end-to-end manufacturing ecosystem supports these ambitions by providing:

Co-location of capital resources

On-site recycling of inert gases

An efficient and reliable microgrid

Reduced transportation emissions

