Royal Canin To Invest $200M In Tennessee Expansion

Royal Canin will invest $200 million to expand its Lebanon, TN facility to support the company’s future growth. The science-based pet health nutrition company will add more than 90 jobs at its Wilson County operations. The facility expansion began in 2019 and is scheduled for completion in 2022.

“Our commitment at Royal Canin is to transform the health of cats and dogs through individualized nutrition, in partnership with pet professionals,” said Cecile Coutens, regional president, Royal Canin. “We have experienced tremendous growth, and the expansion at our Tennessee site confirms our commitment to meet the needs of the growing number of pets we serve. We are industry leaders in pet health and we have a responsibility to our pets, our pet owners, our associates and the pet professionals and communities we serve. We are beyond excited about our investment in our Lebanon site.”

“We are proud to be a part of the Lebanon, Tennessee community, and grow our footprint and associate base in this region,” said Daniel Klapuch, Lebanon facility site manager, Royal Canin.”We are a team dedicated to improving the lives of the cats and dogs, while investing in our commitment to the communities we are proud to call home.”

Royal Canin’s investment will enable the facility to expand its capabilities to manufacture the Royal Canin and EUKANUBA™ health and nutrition product lines. With the investment, The company will add more than 108,000 square feet of new working space with five additional highly automated production lines, doubling the plant capacity.

“We are grateful to Royal Canin for choosing to expand its Lebanon operations and create over 90 new jobs,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Royal Canin is a valued community partner, and I look forward to seeing the company grow and succeed in Tennessee in the years to come.”

Founded in 1968 and purchased by Mars, Inc. in 2001, Royal Canin is a global leader in pet science, health and nutrition. Royal Canin manufactures and supplies cat and dog food and is committed to science-based research and innovation that provides formulas with individualized nutritional solutions for cats and dogs.

Over the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported 15 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in approximately 2,400 job commitments and $542 million in capital investment.

“We are incredibly proud that Tennessee is home to Mars Petcare’s headquarters and pleased to see its brands grow and find success in our state,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “Expansions like this are supported by Tennessee’s pro-business environment and skilled workforce, and we thank Royal Canin for its continued investment in Wilson County.”

Want to learn more about Tennessee corporate expansion?

Considering Tennessee for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Tennessee economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.