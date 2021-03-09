Pharmacy Fulfillment Solutions Provider To Open HQ In Indiana

Software-enabled pharmacy fulfillment solutions provider iA will open its global headquarters in central Indiana. The company’s new global headquarters already employs 20 Indianapolis-based employees, including executive leadership team members, and iA plans to create up to an additional 420 new, high-wage jobs in central Indiana by the end of 2023.

“We are committed to hiring a diverse, Indiana-based team with a focus on continuing development and innovation across our suite of pharmacy fulfillment solutions,” said Marvin Richardson, iA CEO. “Indiana provides iA with a great opportunity to find top talent across pharmacy, software development and engineering. Indianapolis allows us to be closer to our customers, and we were also drawn to Indiana because of the strong Indiana economy and the tremendous support of the state of Indiana and city of Indianapolis. This is a great location for us to continue to grow and hire the top talent we need to expand iA’s commitment to being a partner to the pharmacy industry.”

iA, which provides pharmacy automation solutions utilizing software-enabled pharmacy fulfillment solutions to the retail, hospital, federal health care and mail-order pharmacy markets, will lease, renovate and equip the 15th floor of 8888 Keystone Crossing in Indianapolis, which will house iA’s corporate operations. iA plans to maintain its national office in Johnson City, NY, where it was founded as Innovation Associates in 1974.

“With a thriving tech ecosystem and history of life sciences excellence, Indiana is the perfect place for companies like iA to establish its home base,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “We’re excited iA has chosen to grow in Indiana and create hundreds of high-wage jobs for Hoosiers.”

The company, which employs 400 associates primarily in New York as well as supplementary field services staff throughout the U.S., anticipates the Indianapolis facility to be fully operational by April 2021. iA is hiring in Indianapolis for positions in pharmacy, software development, software engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering, product management, help desk analytics, sales, information technology and human resources.

iA offers a suite of software-enabled pharmacy fulfillment solutions including its PharmAssist Symphony software and automated modular hardware, all of which are designed to transform pharmacy and empower pharmacists to focus on patient care. The company has installed more than 1,500 pharmacy automation and software solutions around the world.

“We’re excited to welcome hundreds of new jobs at iA’s new global headquarters, right here in Indianapolis,” said Mayor Hogsett. “Today’s announcement is a testament to our city’s strong partnership with the state of Indiana, as well as to our business-friendly economic ecosystem, our high quality of life and our ability to attract and retain high-wage jobs.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered Innovation Associates (iA) up to $8 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s plans to create up to 440 new jobs by the end of 2023. The tax credits are performance-based, so the company is eligible to claim incentives once employees are hired. The city of Indianapolis supports the project at the request of Develop Indy, a business unit of the Indy Chamber.

Want to learn more about doing business in Indiana?

Check out all the latest news related to Indiana economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.