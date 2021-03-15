NTT DATA To Establish Digital Innovation Center In Nashville, TN

https://businessfacilities.com/2021/03/ntt-data-to-establish-digital-innovation-center-nashville-tn/
03/15/2021
NTT DATA To Establish Digital Innovation Center In Nashville, TN

NTT DATA will will invest $9.9 million to establish an innovation and digital delivery center in Nashville TN. The global IT services company will create 350 jobs, with a focus on healthcare and manufacturing technology, as a result of the project.

“NTT DATA is focused on developing the next generation of consulting and technology talent to meet our clients’ needs and help them address critical business problems,” said Dan Albright, Senior Vice President, Consulting, NTT DATA Services. “We are delighted to partner with the State of Tennessee and the City of Nashville to bring the best talent to our clients and contribute to the economic success of the state and region.”NTT DATA

The company’s new center will focus on developing and deploying digital and industry skills within the IT sector. It will provide U.S.-based service delivery to local, national and international clients and serve as a cross-industry and technology showcase from its office in downtown Nashville’s Capitol View.

“NTT DATA’s decision to locate a strategic innovation and digital delivery center in Nashville underscores the vibrant economy and highly-skilled workforce of the entire Nashville region,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Tennessee’s business-friendly environment gives companies of all types the opportunity to create quality jobs for our residents, and I thank NTT DATA for its investment in our state.”

Ranked 62nd in the Fortune Global 500, the Japan-based company employs 130,000 people worldwide and delivers services in more than 50 countries. NTT DATA Services is a U.S.-based division with headquarters in Plano, TX that employs more than 50,000.

“NTT DATA provides game-changing IT solutions to some of the world’s best-known brands, and we are proud to add them to the portfolio of successful global companies that call Tennessee home,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “Nashville continues to be recognized as one of the top cities in the country for recruiting new talent, and we thank NTT DATA for creating exceptional opportunities for the region’s workforce.”

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 65 economic development projects in Davidson County, resulting in more than 18,000 job commitments and $2 billion in capital investment.

“Middle Tennessee’s technology sector is growing strong and producing great, high-quality jobs,” said Sen. Brenda Gilmore (D-Nashville). “With IT services being in such high demand, the success of companies like NTT DATA will pave the way for even more companies to grow.”

“I’m very excited about NTT DATA bringing 350 new IT jobs to Nashville and Davidson County,” said Rep. Harold Love Jr. (D-Nashville). “These are exactly the kind of high-tech jobs that the area needs.”

