Newacme Investing $1.5M In Delaware Warehouse, Distribution Center

Newacme LLC, an Oregon-based distributor of consumer goods that sells both directly and through third parties, is expanding its operations to the East Coast with a 217,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in North Point’s Delaware Logistics Park and adding 34 new jobs in Delaware.

Newacme will invest more than $1.5 million in the New Castle, DE site for racking, equipment, furniture and utility infrastructure. The company aims for its new location to be operational by mid-year. Supporting Newacme’s plans is a Performance Grant of up to $44,540 it has received from Delaware’s Council on Development Finance (CDF).

“Newacme LLC is excited to open our East Coast Distribution Center in New Castle, Delaware,” said Newacme LLC Chief Executive Manager Reed Liang. “We were attracted to Delaware because of its strategic location and business-friendly approach to helping companies like ours to grow. The opening of this new warehouse will drastically save transition time of our commodities to the customers along the eastern coast. We look forward to providing innovative products to our customers timely while providing excellent service from our new location.”

Working with the state Department of Labor to identify and recruit qualified candidates, Newacme plans to hire 34 new employees over the next three years. Positions include warehouse associates as well as managers.

Newacme, a privately owned business headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR, was founded in 2012. Approximately 60% of the company’s customers are now located in the East Coast, and the company wanted a facility closer to its consumers along the Interstate 95 corridor. Newacme’s Delaware location joins existing distribution centers in Los Angeles, Memphis and Dusseldorf, Germany, and will help the company provide more efficient distribution and localized customer service throughout the U.S.

In addition to selling directly to consumers throughout the United States and Europe, Newacme sells online through major third-party marketplaces that include Amazon, Walmart, Wish, eBay, Wayfair, Overstock, Houzz, Rakuten, Newegg and Etsy. Its factory-direct brands include ExacMe, BarberPub, Mcombo, Lovupet, iVinta, Pergerm and Macrosaving, and its products include branded factory-direct indoor and outdoor furniture; garden tools; tents and canopies; pet supplies; salon and barber equipment; health and beauty supplies; and sporting equipment such as trampolines.

Want to learn more about Delaware corporate expansion?

Considering Delaware for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Delaware economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.