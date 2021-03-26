Munters Group AB Investing $36M In Botetourt County, Virginia

Munters Group AB, a global leader in innovative energy-efficient and sustainable climate solutions for mission-critical processes, will build a state-of-the-art facility in Botetourt Center at Greenfield to replace its Buena Vista, VA plant. The company will invest $36 million and plans to retain its approximately 200 workers in the new location. The 365,000- square-foot facility will house manufacturing, research and development, and sales of data center cooling systems and high-temperature industrial process systems.

“A move to the Roanoke region will allow for the expansion that is needed for the Data Centers business in the U.S. It also generates an opportunity for our employees to move into a new, upgraded facility suited to our specific needs,” said Michael Gantert, president Data Centers at Munters. “Remaining in Virginia allows us to continue caring for our workers while opening doors for new team members to join the Munters family.”

“When Munters approached us, we quickly recognized a win-win situation. A new facility will meet the company’s growth and Botetourt County will have another international manufacturer to add to our roster of foreign direct investment,” said Dr. Mac Scothorn, chairman of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors. “We appreciate that Munters recognizes that the company will benefit from the business climate in Botetourt County.”

Using JobsEQ economic modeling software, the Roanoke Regional Partnership projects an annual economic impact of $93.5 million on the Roanoke region from with project, adding 161 indirect and induced jobs.

Munters worked with Botetourt County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership in support of the project. The company will receive local considerations on land and site prep. Graham & Company of Birmingham, Alabama, is serving as developer for Munters.

Stockholm, Sweden-based Munters Group AB represents the 13th nation in the Botetourt County manufacturing community. The company, founded in 1955, has 17 manufacturing facilities worldwide with five in the U.S.

Want to learn more about Virginia corporate expansion?

Considering Virginia for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Virginia economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.