MDC Precision Bringing 90 Jobs To Pflugerville, Texas

MDC Precision (MDC) will invest $4.45 million and create up to 90 jobs at its new operations in Pflugerville, TX. A leader in delivering high quality integrated gas delivery and vacuum technology solutions, MDC is headquartered in Hayward, CA with locations in Sarasota, FL; Milton Keynes, UK; and HsinChu City, Taiwan.

The addition of the Pflugerville factory as one of MDC’s North American facilities offers the company the opportunity to continue to grow while utilizing Pflugerville’s ideal location to serve a diverse global market such as semiconductor, research, aerospace, life sciences, energy, and food processing sectors, according to David L. Dutton, CEO, MDC Precision.

Along with location, MDC considered further benefits of establishing a factory in Pflugerville such as the opportunity to work with a collaborative community that offers a large technical talent pool, business acceleration programs, and the opportunity to expand.

“The new MDC Precision factory will initially focus on high-purity weldments for gas and fluid delivery, a critical technology essential to the diverse global markets we serve,” said Dutton. “The MDC team has been working very closely with the PCDC to set up operations and we look forward to collaborating to contribute to Pflugerville’s growth and prosperity as MDC accelerates its expansion in the region.”

As part of a five-year Economic Development Performance Agreement, the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation (PCDC) has approved a total incentive of $250,000 for MDC. The company is required to invest $4.45 million and create up to 90 full-time new jobs to receive the grant. This includes a relocation grant of up to $75,000 in year one provided that MDC invests $650,000 in personal property, capital improvements, a lease agreement and relocates 20 full-time jobs.

In addition to the relocation grant, PCDC will provide a jobs grant with a total of up to $175,000 over a five-year term provided that MDC relocates or hires 20 employees in year one, creates 20 new primary jobs in years two through four and 10 new jobs in year five, for a total of 90 jobs by the end of year five. Additional investments are also required each year to receive the grant and vary during the term.

“We are excited to recruit MDC’s first Texas expansion to Pflugerville, creating up to 90 jobs and providing a local high-tech resource for growing manufacturing sectors in the region,” said Amy Madison, PCDC Executive Director. “The company expands the local supply chain with cutting edge vacuum science, materials fabrication, and proprietary ceramic-to-metal sealing technology, allowing our local companies to compete globally, and produce locally.”

Elsewhere in Texas, FERA Diagnostics and Biologicals will move from Ithaca, NY to College Station, TX, effective April 15. Dedicated to improving animal health through accurate diagnostics and disease prevention, FERA is relocating to a new 5,000-square-foot facility with office, laboratory and warehouse space. The move will allow the company to enhance operational efficiencies, participate in a rewarding business environment and continue to grow its pipeline of animal diagnostic and biological products.

“We made the strategic decision to move to Texas to benefit from the state’s tremendous logistical advantages and cattle industry infrastructure,” said Dr. Rodrigo Bicalho, FERA chief executive officer. “We’re investing in multiple aspects of animal health, leveraging the strength of our research and driving product development initiatives, and College Station is a good fit for our business model. The mid-size metro area in the middle of the Texas triangle, near Houston, Austin and Dallas, is in the heart of cattle country yet convenient to several international airports. Plus, it’s home to the main campus of Texas A&M University, and we plan to establish a productive research relationship with A&M’s faculty.”

Founded in 2014 by Dr. Bicalho, FERA Diagnostics and Biologicals’ first product, AccuMast®, was developed in response to a large demand from dairy farmers looking for a more accurate and affordable on-farm mastitis testing methodology. Today, the company has grown to offer a product portfolio that meets the real-world challenges and needs of veterinarians, livestock farmers and companion animal owners.

To aid in the relocation process, Dr. Bicalho worked with the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation.

“FERA Diagnostics and Biologicals and the Brazos Valley are a tremendous match, and we are proud to welcome this world-class team to a region so firmly rooted in agriculture, research and service to others,” said Matt Prochaska, president and CEO, Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. “Our community looks forward to working with FERA to achieve their goal of helping animals, their owners and their veterinarians around the world from here in Texas.”

