ElectraMeccanica Picks Arizona For U.S. Operations Base

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. has selected Mesa, AZ for its U.S. based assembly facility and engineering technical center. The Canada-based electric vehicle designer and manufacturer’s choice of the greater Phoenix area marks the end of a comprehensive, year-long site search conducted by ElectraMeccanica and its partner, BDO USA’s Site Selection & Incentives Practice (BDO).

Since late February 2020, ElectraMeccanica has been engaged in a nationwide review of potential locations that matched the company’s technical and workforce criteria. BDO initially identified seven possible locations and sent requests for proposals to the chief economic development entities and local authorities in each state who in turn responded with detailed bids. In June, following comprehensive reviews and site visits, the company narrowed the candidate list to five. In August, the list was further narrowed to three states and in October, ElectraMeccanica named Arizona and Tennessee as the two finalist states. The last few months of the selection process involved rigorous proposal reviews and negotiations to select the most well-suited location.

“I want to thank Governor Ducey, his team, the state of Arizona and everyone who’s been involved in this process for helping to bring ElectraMeccanica’s U.S. operations to life,” said ElectraMeccanica CEO Paul Rivera. “This decision is monumental for our business and will be transformative for our host city and state. When fully operational, we anticipate creating hundreds of new jobs for the local economy. We believe Mesa’s population size and density provides a great talent pool as we look forward to contributing to the growing high-tech environment.”

The Mesa facility will support ElectraMeccanica’s strategic plan to meet anticipated demand for its flagship SOLO EV, a three-wheeled, single occupant all-electric vehicle designed for the urban environment. When fully operational, the facility is expected to create up to 500 new jobs and will be capable of producing up to 20,000 SOLOs per year. It will feature both a light vehicle assembly plant along with a state-of-the-art engineering technical center, including multiple labs to support comprehensive research facilities as well as vehicle chassis, battery pack and power electronics testing workshops.

ElectraMeccanica also expects this new facility to generate second order effects that will positively impact the local and state economies. In addition to strong consumer interest in the SOLO EV, the company has seen growing interest in commercial fleet and utility applications. Beyond working to address commuting and traffic congestion challenges in the region, the company intends to work with local municipalities to initiate a future pilot SOLO share ecosystem in the Mesa and the greater Phoenix region.

“Arizona is thrilled to be selected as the home of ElectraMeccanica’s first U.S.-based assembly facility and engineering technical center,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Arizona has fast become the electric vehicle center of America thanks to our robust and growing workforce, vibrant innovation ecosystem, and ideal business environment. My thanks to ElectraMeccanica, the Arizona Commerce Authority, the City of Mesa and all involved in bringing this exciting project to Arizona.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome ElectraMeccanica to Arizona as the latest electric vehicle innovator to choose our state,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “No other state in the country provides a better environment for ElectraMeccanica to scale its leading-edge technology, and we look forward to continuing to be a partner in the company’s long-term success.”

“This has been an extraordinary economic development project that proves Arizona’s strategic high-tech investments are bringing jobs and major capital investments from cutting-edge companies that directly benefit Arizona taxpayers,” added Tom Stringer, Leader for the National Site Selection & Business Incentives Practice, BDO USA. “This project will mean so much to the EV and shared mobility community, and we look forward to announcing more details at a later date.”

“ElectraMeccanica’s decision to make a significant foreign direct investment and anchor its North American operation in Greater Phoenix showcases the region’s ability to meet the needs of the high-tech industry,” said Chris Camacho, President & CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.

