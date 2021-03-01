CGI Investing $27M In Knox County, Tennessee IT Delivery Center

After a two-year search process, global IT and business consulting company CGI has selected Knox County, TN for its eighth U.S. IT delivery center. The company will invest $27 million in its new Knoxville operations, and create 300 jobs over the next five years.

“We are proud to announce the establishment of a new IT delivery center in Knoxville that will create local jobs, engage regional educators, support area workforce development, and provide opportunities for the community’s students, graduates and professionals,” said Dave Henderson, CGI President of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations. “After a competitive and wide-ranging search, CGI selected Knoxville based on a number of factors – most notably access to talent and a strong culture of innovation within the Knoxville area and the state of Tennessee.”

The Knoxville location will become the newest member of CGI’s innovative U.S. delivery center network that will help clients gain access to high quality, U.S.-based IT services, support and solutions. As a core element of its business strategy, CGI offers IT delivery options to its government and commercial industry clients.

“Knoxville has developed a strong reputation in the technology sector and is a clear choice for CGI’s newest IT delivery center,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Our state has experienced positive economic growth over the past several months, and now more than ever, the creation of high-quality jobs remains a priority for me as governor. I thank CGI for bringing new employment opportunities for residents in Knox County.”

CGI is partnering with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville on the launch of the IT delivery center and will be working with the university to engage students across interdisciplinary programs in colleges such as the Haslam College of Business and the Tickle College of Engineering. CGI will partner with the university to build a talent pipeline focusing primarily on advanced analytics, cybersecurity and digital transformation through emerging technologies for the new Knoxville facility.

CGI will seek job candidates with software development, business analytics and other in-demand technology skills. Hiring will begin in March 2021.

“Tennessee’s pro-business environment offers the resources and the workforce to support the needs of technology and R&D-focused companies,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We are fortunate as a state to have a network of partnerships with institutions like the University of Tennessee that assist with advancing and building the talent pipeline these companies need. We appreciate CGI for choosing Tennessee for its eighth U.S. IT delivery center and look forward to seeing the impact the company will make on the region in the years to come.”

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 10 economic development projects in Knox County, resulting in approximately 1,000 job commitments and more than $148 million in capital investment.

“Knox County is committed to creating opportunities for everyone to thrive in an engaged and vibrant community by focusing on jobs, education and recreation,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “Further, we are committed to attracting and keeping good-paying jobs—like those CGI will provide—for our growing workforce and ensuring that all businesses feel supported by and connected to our community.”

“We are delighted that CGI has selected Knoxville for its newest IT delivery center,” said Knoxville City Mayor Indya Kincannon. “I’m especially excited by CGI’s record of connecting with communities and its plans to collaborate closely with UT. While new brick-and-mortar investment is always appreciated, even more welcome are the 300 new jobs being created and the unique opportunities that will enrich our students and young professionals.”

