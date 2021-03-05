Biogen To Invest $200M In NC Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility

Biogen Inc. will invest approximately $200 million to build a new gene therapy manufacturing facility at its Research Triangle Park (RTP) campuses in North Carolina. The company will expand its existing operations and add approximately 90 new jobs to its workforce of approximately 1,900 employees at both RTP campuses.

“We plan to build differentiated, sustainable and advanced manufacturing capabilities to support our gene therapy programs and collaborations,” said Nicole Murphy, Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Technical Operations, Biogen. “This additional investment underscores our commitment to RTP and our mission to deliver a reliable supply of high-quality medicines to the patients we serve. We are poised with a diverse workforce that is passionate about making a difference in the lives of patients and we look forward to welcoming new colleagues from the community to join us in that mission.”

The 175,000-square-foot facility will be designed in compliance with the most advanced sustainability standards regarding energy use, waste management and water consumption. Biogen selected RTP for the new facility based on the region’s diverse pool of talent and the company’s 26-year track record of attracting highly qualified and passionate employees in North Carolina. Biogen’s priority is to continue to foster and enable a diverse and inclusive workforce – representing age, gender, sexual identity, race, ethnicity, Veterans, and people with disabilities.

“North Carolina’s diverse and highly-skilled workforce continues to make NC a destination for investments from global leaders in the life sciences industry,” said North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Biogen represents the caliber of high-impact, innovative companies our state must continue to attract and support to secure good jobs for a strong economy. Not only are they focused on improving people’s lives with breakthrough, best in-class therapies, but as a former Biogen executive, I can attest to their commitment to serve our communities and contribute to a sustainable, equitable economy.”

As pioneers in neuroscience, Biogen is pursuing multiple modalities with the aim of bringing life-saving medicines to those who suffer from serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. With this new facility, Biogen is investing in robust and scalable gene therapy manufacturing with the goal of ensuring reliable supply to patients worldwide. Gene therapy is an emerging therapeutic modality that may be suitable for a growing list of genetically validated targets in neuroscience.

