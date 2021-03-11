BF Location Video: REDI East Texas Logistics Center

AR-TX REDI, Texarkana’s regional economic development organization, is home to the REDI East Texas Logistics Center. The 850-acre site is publicly owned and controlled by AR-TX REDI, offering short development timelines with no risk. Our region is a logistics and distribution hub that affords advantages to companies who need to reach customers on time and on schedule – more than 13 million within 200 miles. With frontage on both sides of Interstate 30, the site provides close connectivity to a host of major interstate and infrastructure corridors between Dallas and Little Rock Learn more today.