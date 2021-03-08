Belvac Investing $3M In Bedford County, Virginia Expansion

Belvac, a worldwide leader in can forming and printing technologies for the two-piece can industry, will invest more than $3 million and add up to 50 new jobs in Bedford County, VA over the next five years. The company is headquartered in Lynchburg and is expanding production due to increased global customer demand for beverage can making equipment. Belvac will lease the newly built shell building in Forest, which is on a 9-acre lot owned by the Bedford County Economic Development Authority (EDA) in the New London Business and Technology Center.

“We are very pleased with the efforts, cooperation, and the speed of the Bedford County EDA to help push this project forward in a timely manner,” said David Mammolenti, Executive Vice President, Belvac. “The New London Business and Technology Center’s location and convenience will help attract a highly skilled workforce which will help us expand our capacity to meet the growing demand from our customers.”

The EDA built the 40,000 square-foot shell building in 2020, in partnership with the County Board of Supervisors and the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission (TRRC). The EDA will work with Belvac to provide standard tenant improvements for the buildout such as interior walls, flooring, and utilities, while Belvac will invest in specific facility additions that support the company’s production needs, including advanced crane system technology and production equipment.

“We are delighted to welcome Belvac as they grow and expand the region’s robust automated machinery manufacturing industry,” said EDA Chairman Jim Messier. “This corporate decision demonstrates that our long-term goals in support of an advanced manufacturing labor force is paying off.”

The New London shell building was completed in 2020 for the purpose of attracting a new manufacturer to Bedford County. The EDA contracted with Price Building Inc. of Rocky Mount for construction, and Master Engineers & Designers with help from Architectural Partners for design and engineering. Belvac will contract with Coleman-Adams Construction on the buildout of the facility. The company plans to start the interior construction on the site later this month and be in operation by mid-summer 2021.

