Barcelona: Maersk To Open First Logistics Warehouse In Southern Europe

Danish shipping company Maersk has chosen the Port of Barcelona to open its first logistics warehouse in Southern Europe, according to Catalonia Trade & Investment.

Maersk, a world leader in maritime transport and logistics services with presence in 130 countries, signed a contract with CILSA, the company that manages the logistics area of the Port of Barcelona. The agreement includes construction of nearly 83,000 square feet of warehouse and 5,000 square feet of office space that will be delivered in the first quarter of 2022. The new Maersk warehouse will be equipped with the latest technologies for the logistics activity, offering consolidation and deconsolidation services to all clients in a variety of sectors. The warehouse will have 39 loading docks with automatic sectional doors and exterior shelters. The construction process will follow the highest criteria of energy efficiency and sustainability.

“With this new investment, Maersk consolidates itself as the reference provider of comprehensive logistics services for clients that use the logistics infrastructures of Barcelona (Port, Airport, Intermodal Transport) as an entry point to both the Iberian Peninsula and the South of France markets,” said José Antonio González Paz, South West Europe & Maghreb Product Manager Contract Logistics of Maersk.

“For CILSA it is a turning point at all levels: the new contract with Maersk represents a very important change in the freight forwarder-logistics sector and the culmination of a project such as the logistics area at the Port of Barcelona,” commented Alfonso Martínez, CEO of CILSA. “We have completed the entire development of the available land with sustained occupations of 96-98% during the last years.”

