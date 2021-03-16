Alliance RV Plans 650 New Jobs In Elkhart, Indiana

Alliance Recreational Vehicles (Alliance RV) is investing more than $33 million to grow its state-of-the-art manufacturing campus in Elkhart, IN. The luxury RV manufacturer plans to create up to 650 new jobs by the end of 2023 and has already hired 75 toward that goal.

“Alliance RV is proud to be headquartered in the great state of Indiana,” said Coley Brady, Alliance RV co-founder. “Our knowledgeable workforce and the hard working drive of our team has allowed us to grow at a rapid pace from inception while delivering exceptional product quality.”

The company, which currently manages three manufacturing and office facilities totaling 254,000 square feet, plans to build and equip two additional 120,000-square-foot production facilities to support increased production of its line of luxury fifth-wheel RVs. Construction for the third and fourth buildings is slated to begin this spring and be complete by December 2021.

“Home to more than 80% of North America’s RV production, Indiana continues to grow its reputation as the RV Capital of the World thanks to companies like Alliance RV,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “Alliance RV has achieved phenomenal success ever since they opened their doors here in 2019, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue providing quality careers for Hoosiers.”

In September 2019, Alliance RV launched operations and committed to creating up to 275 new jobs by the end of 2023. Due to an increase in RV demand throughout 2020, the company has already created 350 full-time jobs in Elkhart. The company serves 150 dealers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“It is very promising that a company as new as Alliance is poised and ready to expand,” said Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. “Elkhart’s rich history in RV manufacturing gives companies like Alliance a workforce ready and able to meet accelerated RV production demand.”

Home to the RV Capital of the World, Indiana manufactures nearly 83 percent of all RVs in the United States and Canada. According to the RV Industry Association, the RV industry contributes more than $32.4 billion annually to Indiana’s economy, with more than 640 businesses supporting 126,140 jobs for Hoosiers.

Pending approval of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) board of directors, the IEDC will offer Alliance RV LLC up to $9.3 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s plans to create up to 650 jobs by the end of 2023. The IEDC also offered up to $1.7 million in conditional tax credits from the Hoosier Business Investment (HBI) tax credit program based on the company’s planned capital investment in Indiana. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once employees are hired are investments are made. The city of Elkhart approved additional incentives.

