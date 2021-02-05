Webinar: Bringing Your Supply Chain Home

Register for this free webinar and learn about the factors that must be evaluated when choosing the right location for your manufacturing supply chain.


https://businessfacilities.com/2021/02/webinar-bringing-your-supply-chain-home/
02/5/2021
DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021
TIME: 1:00 PM EST

Join us for our next free webinar in the Business Facilities Webinar Series, “Bringing Your Supply Chain Home.”

The Reshoring Initiative has reported that reshoring created more U.S. jobs than foreign direct investment in 2020, a leading indicator of the pandemic’s impact on global supply chains.

Register for this free webinar and you’ll hear from Harry Moser, Founder and President of the Reshoring Initiative, as he explains the factors that must be evaluated when choosing the right location for your manufacturing supply chain.

