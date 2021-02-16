Two Headquarters On The Grow In Irving-Las Colinas, Texas

CHRISTUS Health, an international Catholic, faith-based health system, has selected a new location for its corporate headquarters in Las Colinas, TX. The organization is finalizing its purchase of a 4.2-acre parcel of land in Irving where it plans to construct an over 400,000-square-foot space for its associates to work supporting the system’s healing ministry.

The leadership team at CHRISTUS, whose current headquarters is located in leased space in Irving, began considering alternative options for the system’s headquarters last year.

“We’re excited about our new office space,” said Ernie Sadau, president and CEO of CHRISTUS Health. “But honestly, this announcement is about more than just a building. It’s about the great work that’s going to be done there. I’m proud that CHRISTUS is leading the way in envisioning a future in which a vibrant, safe and supportive workplace will allow our Associates to do their best work and support our caregivers and all our ministries from Santa Fe to Santiago.”

The new building, which is estimated to be complete in 2023, will be within walking distance of over 20 restaurants, a number of hotels, the Toyota Music Factory, and multiple lifestyle housing options. The site, previously owned by State Bank of Texas — which is also expanding in the region — will include a 13- to 15-story building, and a 10-story parking garage.

“We are proud of CHRISTUS Health’s continued commitment and investment in Irving,” said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer. “We believe CHRISTUS’ decision to establish this unique build-to-suit, corporate headquarters in the heart of the Las Colinas Urban Center will be beneficial to not only its workforce with nearby residential options and quality amenities, but also to the community through new job creation and significant capital investment. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with this healthcare leader and its employees into the future.”

“Irving-Las Colinas is the Headquarters of Headquarters in Texas because of the quality companies choosing our community to call home,” said Beth A. Bowman, President & CEO of the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber and Irving Economic Development Partnership. “We’re thrilled to retain and expand CHRISTUS Health’s corporate headquarters in Irving-Las Colinas and the investment made is a testament to our vibrant, welcoming and business-friendly community.”

In addition to the the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber and Irving Economic Development Partnership, the project was a team effort involving the City of Irving, Dallas County Utility & Reclamation District, Irving Tax Increment Finance District Board, Irving Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Las Colinas Association.

“We’re thankful for the incentives provided by the City of Irving and the support and guidance from the Irving-Las Colinas Chamber, which made this project possible,” said Sadau. “As a not-for-profit health system, every dollar CHRISTUS saves is one that can be reinvested back into care for our communities and those in need, new technology and training for our staff. It will also provide our health ministry with economic and operational efficiencies to help us expand care and continue to invest in the strength of our ministry. And we’re proud to be bringing more jobs and more economic investment home to DFW as well as the partnerships we’ve made here in supporting those most vulnerable in our backyard.”

Real estate development firm Fidelis Healthcare Partners, an affiliate of Fidelis Realty Partners, led CHRISTUS through the site selection and pre-development planning for the new system office location, and will serve as the developer upon completion of the site acquisition. The building, designed by architect BOKA Powell by a team led by Don Powell and Joe Hilliard, will be created with a focus on the system’s mission and its associates, and will include thoughtfully integrated work spaces, outdoor patios, conference rooms and large areas for collaboration to further promote its healing work.

“Irving has been a great home for our CHRISTUS system headquarters,” Sadau said. “Since CHRISTUS consolidated corporate offices in Las Colinas nine years ago, we’ve grown from 30,000 to 45,000 Associates in four countries and from $4.5 billion to over $8 billion in assets under management. Not only that, but true to our mission, we’ve expanded from 3.8 to 6.3 million lives touched. Now that we’ve outgrown our current rented space, we’re ready to put down roots in the community that has supported us just as we’ve supported it. I’m proud that we can literally design a space from the ground up that will be safe and supportive for our teams who are so committed to fulfilling our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ everywhere we serve—in Mexico, Colombia, Chile the U.S. and right here at home.”

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Texas is relocating its corporate headquarters from within the Irving-Las Colinas region and will build a second, four-story, 47,000-square-foot office building on its current five-acre parcel of land.

“We’re thrilled that CHRISTUS will build their international headquarters here, and are excited to build our headquarters next door to such great neighbors,” said Sushil Patel, President of State Bank of Texas. “We have a shared vision of an active location with walking trails and outdoor space to encourage movement and reflection where employees could do their best work.”

