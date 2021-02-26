Trailer Manufacturer Investing $18M In Ohio Expansion

American Trailer World Corp. (ATW®) will invest $18 million to establish a new trailer manufacturing facility in Batavia Township, OH, creating 249 new jobs. The Richardson, TX-based company manufactures, sells and distributes trailers, truck equipment and related parts and accessories in North America.

The facility will be one of ATW’s largest and most technologically advanced operations. Once completed, it will produce trailers under many of its current brands, including Big Tex® and PJ Trailers®.

“We are pleased to announce our expansion of operations into the southern Ohio region,” said Eric Blackwell, COO, ATW. “Also, we are excited to bring manufacturing jobs to the local community.”

ATW chose to expand its business presence in the Midwest to meet increased demands for its products. The new site, located off State Route 32, will complement ATW’s current production facility in Mt. Orab. ATW considered locations in Michigan, Kentucky and Indiana before choosing Batavia Township because of its proximity to existing operations and easy access to the rest of the Midwest.

“As many as 77% of companies say they are investing in their supply chain to increase capacity and avoid disruptions because of the pandemic,” said Kimm Lauterbach, President and CEO, Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Cincinnati. “The Cincinnati region is poised to be at the center of this investment due to its access to the rest of the country and because of investments like ATW®’s. I’m grateful for our partnership with JobsOhio and the Ohio Development Service Agency for supporting ATW®’s growth in Batavia Township.”

The Ohio Development Services Agency approved a job creation tax credit to support ATW’s growth. JobsOhio plans to provide assistance for the project, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

Since the summer of 2020, ATW has seen a steady growth in sales and is anticipating a record year for 2021 fueled by demand for its products. In the 4th quarter of 2021, the company will start hiring welders, assembly associates, materials handlers, painters, and leadership roles to fill the new facility.

