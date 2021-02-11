Silver Award: 2020 Economic Development Deal Of The Year

SILVER AWARD

Project Title: Grön Fuels Renewable Energy Complex

Entered By: Louisiana Economic Development

Grön Fuels $9.2-billion renewable fuels complex at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge has earned BF’s 2020 Deal of the Year Silver Award for Louisiana Economic Development.

Fidelis Infrastructure announced in November that it is planning to produce low-carbon diesel fuel from renewable feedstocks at the complex in West Baton Rouge Parish. Through all phases, the complex would create an estimated 1,025 new direct jobs, with an average annual salary of $98,595, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project would result in up to 4,560 new indirect jobs, for a total of 5,585 new jobs for Louisiana’s Capital Region.

“Louisiana’s long history as an energy state will be enhanced by our commitment to environmentally friendly energy production,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “The Silver Award in Business Facilities’ Deal of the Year competition recognizes our commitment to next-generation projects that will meet the growing global demand for renewable transportation fuels.”

141-ACRE COMPLEX TO PRODUCE 180,000 BARRELS/DAY OF DIESEL

The Grön Fuels refinery would be the largest project at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge in 20 years. The 141-acre complex would produce up to 180,000 barrels per day of low-carbon diesel from non-fossil feedstocks, including soybean oil, corn oil and animal fats.

“Louisiana is a national leader in fossil fuels, but it is busy preparing for a green future,” Business Facilities Editor in Chief Jack Rogers said.

The project would be built in stages over nine years at a site leased from the port on the west bank of the Mississippi River, near Port Allen. The first phase of construction would involve a capital investment of over $1.25 billion and create 340 new direct jobs by 2024. The base project is expected to produce up to 60,000 barrels per day of low-carbon renewable diesel, with an option to produce renewable jet fuel utilizing non-fossil feedstocks, including soybean oil, corn oil and animal fats. Upon completion of all phase, potentially by 2030, the site would be one of the largest renewable fuel complexes in the world.

“Louisiana’s core strengths in the field of building and operating plants that produce fuels and products for the world, coupled with its logistically advantaged deepwater location at the nexus of energy and agriculture, serve as the launching point for a new ‘high tech’ transition of the region into the next generation of energy,” Fidelis Managing Partner Dan Shapiro said.

“I’m proud to be involved in this exciting project as we work to advance it through feasibility and its next steps,” Shapiro added.

The Grön Fuels project is the latest Louisiana investment to be recognized by BF in its annual Deal of the Year competition. During the past decade, Business Facilities recognized Sasol Ltd. in Lake Charles and DXC Technology in New Orleans (Silver Awards), Formosa’s FG LA project in St. James Parish (Bronze Award) and the IBM Client Innovation Center in Baton Rouge and Nucor in St. James Parish (Honorable Mention).

PROJECT IMPACT ESTIMATES

Direct economic impact of $3.6 billion over the next 10 years.

Direct new wages estimated at $625 million over the next 10 years.

Direct and indirect new jobs totaling 3,533 over the next 10 years.

