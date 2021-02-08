Sese Industrial Services Locating New Facility In Tennessee

Sese Industrial Services, U.S. Corp. will locate new operations in Tennessee, investing $42 million to build a new 300,000-square-foot plant. The axle manufacturing company’s project will create 240 jobs in Chattanooga. Products manufactured at the facility will include axle components for the Volkswagen electric vehicle line.

Sese Industrial Services operates under parent company Grupo Sesé, an international logistics conglomerate headquartered in Zaragoza, Spain. Grupo Sesé provides logistics, distribution and assembly services primarily in the automotive sector. The company already has operations in Chattanooga and a longstanding history with Volkswagen.

“At Grupo Sesé, we are thrilled to initiate our Industrial Automotive activities in USA in such a historical location as Chattanooga, Tennessee, serving our valued customer Volkswagen, and more so on their all-new electric vehicle models,” said Alfonso Sesé, president, Grupo Sesé. “We would like to thank all local and state authorities of the State of Tennessee for their outstanding guidance, help and support in this strategic project of Grupo Sesé. We expect to develop a best-in-class workforce and foster the international projection of Tennessee as a global leader in the automotive industry.”

“Tennessee has built its reputation as global leader in the automotive industry and is at the forefront of the electric vehicle evolution,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I welcome Sese Industrial Services to Tennessee and thank the company for its significant investment in Hamilton County.”

Over the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported 40 economic development projects in Hamilton County, resulting in approximately 5,700 job commitments and $1.6 billion in capital investment.

“One out of every three projects we land is the result of foreign direct investment, and we continue to proactively recruit companies and foster our international partnerships,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “Spanish-owned companies employ more than 1,500 people across Tennessee, and we appreciate Sese Industrial Services for choosing to create 240 jobs in Tennessee.”

“We welcome Sese Industrial Services as the latest international company to locate in Hamilton County,” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger. “This is a great way to start 2021, with the promise of 240 new jobs for Hamilton County residents. We look forward to a long relationship with Sese Industrial Services and applaud their decision to invest $42 million at Enterprise South.”

Want to learn more about Tennessee corporate expansion?

Considering Tennessee for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Tennessee economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.