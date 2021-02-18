Scentsy Creating 200 Jobs In York County, South Carolina

Scentsy, a scented product distributor, will invest more than $6 million to establish operations in York County, SC. The project will create over 200 new jobs in the first year.

“Scentsy is thrilled to open up a new distribution center in Rock Hill, South Carolina,” said Scentsy President Dan Orchard. “We believe that all of our consultants, employees and customers are part of the Scentsy family, and we are so excited to add this community to our family. We have felt so welcomed by the community already as we have prepared for this facility’s opening, and we’re looking forward to being operational this summer.”

Located at 2104 Williams Industrial Boulevard in Rock Hill, Scentsy’s new location will increase the company’s storage and distribution capacity to meet growing demand. It’s expected to be operational by midsummer 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Scentsy team should visit the company’s careers website.

“We welcome Scentsy to South Carolina and celebrate the company’s decision to invest and create more than 200 new jobs in York County,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Today’s announcement is another indication that we are doing the right things to attract job-creating investments to the Palmetto State.”

“South Carolina is an ideal location for companies that depend on the ability to move products efficiently,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt. “With this new investment, Scentsy will have access to our state’s business-friendly resources and workforce. We look forward to seeing what’s in store for this great company and all they will do in the state.”

Founded in 2004, Scentsy distributes scented products such as wickless candle warmers, aromatic diffusers, all-natural oils and other fragrance-related products.

“Rock Hill welcomes Scentsy to our community,” said Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys. “The fact that growing businesses choose Rock Hill is a testament to our infrastructure investments, quality of life and economic stability – even in the face of a pandemic. These additional job opportunities are a win for Rock Hill’s residents.”

Want to learn more about South Carolina corporate expansion?

Considering South Carolina for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to South Carolina economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.