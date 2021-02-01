Ray-Mont Logistics Investing $16M In South Carolina

Ray-Mont Logistics, a fully integrated logistics company, will establish operations in North Charleston, SC. The more than $16 million investment will create 85 new jobs in Charleston County.

“Ray-Mont Logistics is proud to partner with the South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) and the state of South Carolina with the establishment of this new facility, which is the latest undertaking of terminal expansion throughout the United States,” said Ray-Mont Logistics CEO Charles Raymond. “The Port of Charleston and the key advantages it brings to the North American supply chain will serve to complement our existing facilities, providing a strategic gateway to reach key global markets for exporters. We are honored to join the community of Charleston, and through investment and job creation in the years to come, Ray-Mont Logistics is committed to providing further economic growth and generating new career opportunities for citizens within the community.”

Established in 1992 in Montreal, Canada, Ray-Mont Logistics serves as a one-stop shop for a variety of logistical needs and enhances the customer experience on a global scale. Ray-Mont Logistics’ new facility in North Charleston will increase the company’s capacity and logistical capabilities to better serve its clients. The new facility is expected to be completed by spring 2021.

“When a great company like Ray-Mont Logistics chooses to establish operations in South Carolina, it’s yet another testament to the fact that our state is open for business,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Congratulations on this new investment in the Charleston County community, and we look forward to Ray-Mont Logistics’ success for many years to come.”

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project, and Charleston County was awarded a $750,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with related costs.

“Logistics companies are right at home in South Carolina,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt. “Ray-Mont Logistics’ new facility in Charleston County will help a variety of industries export products around the world and succeed in a globally competitive marketplace.”

“Ray-Mont Logistics’ mission of facilitating international trade by enhancing the container supply chain is a welcome addition to South Carolina’s export transload sector,” said South Carolina Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome. “SC Ports looks forward to partnering with Ray-Mont Logistics through our reliable operations, ample capacity and big-ship capabilities at the Port of Charleston.”

“Our world-class assets continue to be a driving factor in site selection,” said Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor. “Ray-Mont Logistics recognized that Charleston County is positioned to move product efficiently and in a cost-effective manner. This is an important investment for our area, and we congratulate all parties involved.”

