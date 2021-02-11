Honorable Mention: 2020 Economic Development Deal Of The Year

In addition to the line itself, Grain Belt Express will enable an estimated 4,000 megawatts of new wind energy facilities to be built in Kansas (enough to power 1.6-million homes). Together the line and new generation represent an estimated $10 billion of total energy infrastructure investment.

Grain Belt Express will play a major role in economic recovery across the Midwest by supporting thousands of jobs during construction, adding broadband infrastructure along the line to support rural high-speed internet access, investing tens of millions of dollars annually in local communities and delivering billions of dollars in savings for energy customers.

“Kansas is uniquely positioned to be a regional and national leader in the development and expansion of clean and renewable energy,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “The Grain Belt Express will be instrumental in helping to power Kansas and other states and will bring nearly 1,000 jobs and billions in economic investment and energy savings to our state. My administration is committed to rebuilding our foundation and supporting key investments that will continue to boost economic development, recruit businesses, foster a healthy workforce and produce sustained growth.”

In early 2020, Invenergy Transmission closed its acquisition of the Grain Belt Express project from the project’s previous owner Clean Line Energy Partners. Since the acquisition, Invenergy Transmission has completed or advanced several critical development milestones, including securing state regulatory approvals in Kansas, Missouri and Indiana. In early 2020, Grain Belt Express also began land acquisition efforts in Kansas and Missouri.

During the three-year construction period, an economic impact analysis finds that Grain Belt Express will support in Kansas $3.77 billion in total economic output and $1.66 billion in wages.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development and Missouri Partnership have jointly received an Honorable Mention for the Accenture Federal Services (AFS) expansion project.

In the midst of Missouri’s COVID economic recovery efforts, AFS announced that St. Louis would be the home of its new Advanced Technology Center, a project that will create 1,400 new tech jobs—positions that enable AFS to provide federal government agencies with advanced digital, cloud, automation, artificial intelligence and cyber solutions.

According to Accenture, it was St. Louis’ existing tech talent along with the work St. Louis has done to create a robust talent pipeline that gave Missouri an edge over other competing states.

Over the next 10 years, AFS will have a direct economic impact of $1.88 billion in the region, with indirect and induced at $499.3 million and $914.3 million respectively. The direct wage creation over the same time frame exceeds $891 million, with indirect reaching $100 million and induced reaching $285 million. Additional jobs created by the investment total more than 900.

The Pflugerville Community Development Corp. wins an Honorable Mention for a development that was code-named Project Charm: a 3.8-million-square-foot Amazon distribution center, a $250-million capital investment that will create 1,000 new jobs.