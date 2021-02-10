Generac Power Systems Creating 450 Jobs In South Carolina

Generac Power Systems, Inc. will establish new manufacturing and distribution operations in Trenton, SC. The global power and energy technology company, which serves residential, commercial and industrial markets, will create 450 new jobs in Edgefield County.

“With significant demand for Generac products across the country, we’re excited to expand our operations to accommodate the increased interest in residential power systems,” said Generac Power Systems, Inc. President and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld. “The Trenton facility is strategically located closer to our customers in the southern part of the country and has access to a local labor force capable of helping us meet growing demand while strengthening our market-leading position.”

Generac’s new manufacturing operations will support the increased demand for home standby generators and associated energy technologies. The new facility will also serve as a distribution center to customers throughout the Southeast. It is expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2021.

“We’re proud to welcome Generac to the South Carolina business community and look forward to seeing all that we know they will achieve in Edgefield County,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “With a workforce at its disposal that is second to none and one of the most competitive business environments in the world, we know that Generac will have the tools necessary for success.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

“Today, we’re proud to celebrate another major win for South Carolina’s thriving manufacturing industry,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt. “This announcement by Generac, including the 450 jobs it creates, is a landmark moment not only for the company but also for Edgefield County and our entire state. Congratulations to everyone involved on this project, and we look forward to seeing the impact these new jobs will have in South Carolina.”

“Generac’s selection of Edgefield County is one of the biggest economic development initiatives to come our way in years and is truly exciting news,” said Edgefield County Council Chair Scott Cooper. “Thanks to county council and staff for their commitment to this project as well as our hard-working economic development team for their efforts. We are thankful for Generac choosing Edgefield County, and we look forward to a long partnership with them.”

“We are excited that Generac has chosen to locate in Edgefield County,” said Economic Development Partnership Chairman Gary Stooksbury. “The company will be able to tap into our exceptional regional workforce and will position the county for future industrial growth. Congratulations to Edgefield County and Generac for this opportunity, and a big thank you to our staff for all their hard work on this project.”

