Freshly Inc. To Create 250 Jobs In Austell, Georgia

Freshly Inc. will invest $3.2 million to open a distribution facility in Austell, GA. The fresh-prepared meal delivery service company will bring on 150 employees during the initial operating phase, and plans to hire at least 250 at the Cobb County facility by the end of 2021. The 134,000-square-foot facility will be Freshly’s largest dedicated order-assembly facility to date and will begin operating in mid-February.

“2020 was a year of monumental growth for Freshly. We joined the Nestlé USA family, expanded West Coast operations, and launched FreshlyFit, to name a few major milestones,” said Freshly Founder and CEO Mike Wystrach. “Joining Nestlé has allowed us to scale bigger and faster, getting us to this next stage of growth. We are thrilled to continue in 2021 by expanding operations in the Southeast and have plans to add even more facilities this year that will help further our mission of delivering nutritious and convenient meals.”

New York-based Freshly delivers ready-to-eat meals directly to its customers’ doors. Freshly’s first Southeastern U.S. distribution facility will help the company better serve its rapidly growing customer base.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome this rapidly growing meal delivery service brand to the Peach State,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “Our robust logistics infrastructure and highly skilled workforce have been critical to attracting new jobs and opportunities, which continue to put hardworking Georgians back to work.”

Freshly will bring more than 250 new jobs to the local community, including positions in warehousing, operations, and maintenance.

“We are excited to welcome Freshly to Cobb County,” said Dana Johnson, chief operating officer of the Cobb Chamber and executive director of SelectCobb. “Locating their assembly and distribution facility in South Cobb expands Freshly’s footprint into the Southeastern U.S. and taps into both Cobb County’s and metro Atlanta’s skilled workforce.”

Director Hank Evans represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with Select Cobb and Electric Cities of Georgia.

“Americans have changed the way they purchase their food, and our state’s logistics network has helped make it seamless for companies to adapt and ramp up their services to meet customers’ evolving needs,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I look forward to Georgia being a part of Freshly’s long-term success and am grateful to all of our economic development partners involved in creating these jobs in our state.”

