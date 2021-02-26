Communication Solutions, LLC Expanding In Oklahoma

Communication Solutions, LLC (CSLLC) will invest more than $500,000 to develop an inbound retention and customer service call center in Miami, OK. It will be the business-to-business and business-to-consumer call center services company’s sixth location. The project will create more than 250 jobs over the next five years.

“We are excited to be part of the Miami community,” said Bryan Williams, Director of Business Development, Communications Solutions, LLC. “It’s something we have been talking about for quite some time, bringing jobs to Miami.”

“We know the importance of good jobs coming to Miami, OK,” said Miami Area Economic Development Service, Inc. (MAEDS) CEO/President Charlotte Howe. “MAEDS is excited to welcome CSLLC and be a resource as they develop and grow their Miami location. We know they will make an excellent addition to the companies located in Miami, OK.”

“The City of Miami is excited to partner with Communication Solutions, LLC,” said Mayor Bless Parker. “The selection of Miami, OK to open a new facility is a win-win for everyone involved. The investment this brings to the city, along with potentially more than 200 new jobs, is exactly the outcome we want to see in economic development. Miami, OK is open for business.”

“We are excited for the community of Miami and the new job opportunities CSLLC is bringing to the area,” said Brent Kisling, Executive Director, Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “Oklahoma is a great location for back office operations. CSLLC’s expansion into Miami is a reflection of the pro-business climate and available dedicated workforce that are present in Northeast Oklahoma and throughout the state.”

“As Chairman of the Miami Area Economic Development Service, we welcome Communication Solutions, LLC,” stated Chief Ethel Cook of Ottawa Tribe. “We know that Miami is a great place to do business and live. We hope to see more growth from our great businesses here and many other great companies that want to come here. MAEDS is here for you.”

