Celigo Establishing Indiana Operations, Creating 150 Jobs

Celigo has selected Indiana as the location of its third major North American location. To support its growth into the state, the Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider plans to create up to 150 new, high-wage jobs in Indianapolis by the end of 2024.

“We are excited to be opening a new office in Indianapolis,” said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO of Celigo. “During this critical time for digital transformation, hundreds of new customers have been coming to Celigo to automate business processes across the enterprise. We’re looking to significantly increase headcount in 2021 and build a world-class team, and Indianapolis has proven to be a great place to find the top-notch talent we need.”

California-based Celigo, which provides an integration platform that easily connects and automates processes across the enterprise, is growing to support a rise in demand for automation platforms. The company will invest nearly $1.2 million to establish a facility in Indianapolis, which will house portions of Celigo’s implementation, support, product, engineering, customer success, sales and marketing operations. Celigo is evaluating Indianapolis location options.

Celigo employs more than 300 at its locations in California, the Netherlands, India and the Philippines, and currently has 17 remote employees in Indiana.

“We’re happy to welcome Celigo to the Hoosier state where we are leading a Midwest tech transformation with our talented workforce,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “Our impressive portfolio of tech companies emerging throughout the state contributes $15.6 billion to the economy each year, and I’m confident Celigo will be an essential part of our vibrant digital sector.”

Built for both IT professionals and business users, Celigo allows users to quickly build, manage and hand off complex integrations at scale, requiring fewer IT resources and lowering the total cost of ownership. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo is known in the iPaaS industry for its ease of use, robust library of pre-built integrations, powerful developer tools and scalability across multiple industries.

In 2020, the company launched a new user interface (UI) that allows developers and business users to access pre-built solutions for more than a dozen business processes and improved error management with AI to drive down maintenance time and costs.

“We’re excited to add Celigo to our ever-growing tech industry,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Today’s announcement demonstrates once again that Indianapolis can attract, retain and grow good-paying jobs with our vibrant quality of life, welcoming business landscape and strong talent pool.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) partners with industry organizations like TechPoint, Indiana’s non-profit tech growth accelerator, in order to target business recruitment in high-skilled, high-growth sectors. TechPoint works to cultivate business development needs within the tech sectors, helping recruit industry startups, scaleups and established organizations like Celigo to expand or locate in Indiana.

“Like so many Bay Area companies, Celigo realized it needed a more sustainable location for growth,” said TechPoint CEO Mike Langellier. “After looking at a number of other markets, Jan and the team picked Indy because they can be a real player here, not just a number, while benefiting from and contributing to a successful tech community. They will thrive here, and we look forward to their growth.”

The IEDC offered Celigo Inc. up to $2.25 million in conditional tax credits and up to $250,000 in conditional training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once workers are hired. The city of Indianapolis supports the project in partnership with Develop Indy.

