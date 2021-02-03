Amazon To Create 800 New Jobs In Alcoa, Tennessee

Amazon will establish a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Alcoa, TN. The site, which is anticipated to launch in 2022, will create nearly 800 new, full-time jobs with benefits and opportunities to engage with advanced robotics. Amazon employees at the more than 634,812-square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods.

“We are excited to continue creating a positive economic impact in the region with job opportunities and industry-leading benefits that start on the first day of the job,” said Holly Sullivan, Amazon’s head of worldwide economic development. “Tennessee is a great state for business and we are excited to have the opportunity to partner, grow and better serve our customers throughout this region.”

The Alcoa facility will be Amazon’s third fulfillment center in Tennessee to use innovative robotics technology and the company’s eighth fulfillment center in the Volunteer State. In 2020, Amazon announced it would establish similar fulfillment center operations in Memphis and Mt. Juliet.

“Over the past year, Amazon has announced projects in each of Tennessee’s grand divisions, accounting for nearly 3,000 new jobs,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “As we continue to navigate through the pandemic and reboot our economy, we know our recovery is supported by the success of our Tennessee businesses. We are grateful that Amazon continues to provide jobs to thousands of Tennesseans, and we congratulate the company on its newest fulfillment center in Alcoa.”

Amazon currently operates fulfillment and sortation centers in Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Nashville. The company is in the midst of building Amazon Nashville, a new downtown office that will bring more than 5,000 tech and corporate jobs to Nashville.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested nearly $9 billion in Tennessee, including infrastructure and compensation to thousands of its employees in the state. Amazon’s investments in Tennessee contributed an additional $8.7 billion into the state’s economy, and using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments in the state have created an additional 12,700 indirect jobs on top of the company’s direct hires in Tennessee.

Over the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported more than 60 economic development projects in East Tennessee, resulting in approximately 7,400 job commitments and $2.3 billion in capital investment.

“It is a testament to the strength of Tennessee’s business climate that companies are attracted to our state and choose to operate and expand here,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “Amazon is a global brand that has invested $1.5 billion and created more than 25,000 jobs across all three grand divisions of our state, and we appreciate their team for choosing to grow in East Tennessee. We would also like to thank Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright and his outstanding leadership team for their many contributions to help bring this project to fruition.”

“I, along with all the citizens of Blount County, are delighted Amazon made its decision to locate here,” said Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell. “The jobs and worldwide recognition it brings are extremely beneficial to this area. We thank Amazon, Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee ECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe, Tennessee Department of Transportation, and our county and city commissioners for tirelessly working together to bring this project to fruition. I, along with the citizens of Blount County, wish them great success and look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

