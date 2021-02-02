Amazon Locating New Sortation Center, Delivery Station In Lubbock

Amazon will create hundreds of new full- and part-time jobs as it opens a new sort center and a new delivery station in Lubbock, TX.

“We are excited to establish Amazon operations in Lubbock with a new sort center and delivery station that will provide fast and efficient delivery for customers, and provide hundreds of job opportunities for the talented local workforce,” said Jessica Breaux, Manager of Economic Development at Amazon. “We’re grateful for the strong partnerships we’ve made with state and local officials and we look forward to our future in this great city.”

The sort center will employ hundreds of associates who will sort packages before being transferred to a delivery station or last-mile delivery partner for final delivery for customers. It’s the company’s first sort center in Lubbock.

The delivery station will create more than 100 new full- and part-time jobs and will continue to power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in Lubbock.

“Lubbock welcomes Amazon as our city’s newest corporate citizen,” said Lubbock City Mayor Dan Pope. “Amazon’s investment and these new jobs create tremendous economic benefits and employment opportunities for our citizens and for residents throughout the region. Amazon’s announcement is an acknowledgment of the quality of our workforce and it further underscores the strength of our economy.”

“Today’s announcement is a big win for the Lubbock community,” said John Osborne, president and CEO of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance. “These new facilities will bring a significant number of high-paying jobs and needed employment to our citizens. With a skilled and diverse workforce as well as access to five major highways, Lubbock is well-positioned as a driving force for distribution throughout Texas and the central United States.”

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 70,000 jobs in Texas and invested more than $16.9 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.

Amazon’s investments have contributed more than $18.8 billion in GDP to the Texas economy and have helped create over 49,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services.

Want to learn more about Texas corporate expansion?

Considering Texas for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Texas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.