Will Workers Resign Due To Handling Of COVID-19 Pandemic?

New research has revealed that two in five office workers plan to resign and find a new job based on how their company handled the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 1,500 office workers and 500 U.S.-based, C-level executives responded to the survey, conducted by SilkRoad Technology in partnership with OnePoll.

The survey sought to understand how office workers and C-level executives have adjusted during the COVID-19 pandemic, if perceptions of remote work have changed, whether elements of flexible work arrangements or remote work will be desired in a post-pandemic world and how onboarding new hires was affected during the pandemic. It also identified what office workers and C-level executives would like to see improved in a company pandemic response as well as revealed executive priorities for 2021.

Other key takeaways from the report include:

86% of C-suite respondents thought their company demonstrated commitment to their employees in 2020 Over half of workers hoped their company would provide more support

84% of executives agree that accelerating the path towards digital business transformation for long-term growth and profitability is a critical priority for 2021

Other top C-level priorities for 2021 include: Finding new ways to serve customers and build resiliency without losing agility Identifying roles critical to accomplishing organizational strategy or facilitating a new digital business How to reskill talent to meet emerging needs

Of workers who started a new job during the pandemic: 52% felt like they didn’t receive enough training 56% still have unanswered questions about their role

On average, over 80% of executives believe the orchestration of onboarding, performance management and learning are critical components to the successful introduction or transition of individuals to new roles (new hires, transfers and promotions)

The findings indicate a disconnect between executives’ view of their effort to support employees through the pandemic and what office workers have experienced.

“Ultimately, this tells us is that there is an opportunity to better support and enable employees through transitions, change or disruption, whether they are taking on a new role, taking on additional responsibilities or working from another location,” said Lilith Christiansen, Chief Strategy and Product Officer at SilkRoad Technology. “It’s imperative to have regularly cadenced communication and check-ins, ample training and clarity around performance goals and expectations to drive retention and deliver a better employee experience that yields results.”

Want to read more surveys and research?

Check out all the latest surveys and research regarding economic development, workforce development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion, real estate, site selection and more.