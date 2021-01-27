Valeo North America Investing $5M In Alabama Expansion

Automotive supplier Valeo North America will bring 70 jobs and invest $5 million in a facility in Bessemer, AL. Valeo North America, which ranks on the top 10 global automotive suppliers list, will occupy the existing facility located on Perimeter Way in Bessemer in early 2021. The facility is expected to be at full production by the second quarter of the year.

“Valeo North America is pleased to announce the opening a new facility in Bessemer,” said the Valeo North America management team. “The City of Bessemer, the Birmingham Business Alliance and the State of Alabama demonstrated an attractive business friendly, pro-jobs attitude. This project, in this location, is a win-win for Valeo and for the community.”

France-based Valeo is one of the world’s top automotive suppliers. Valeo North America has 11 production sites and three development centers, with nearly 5,000 employees, according to the company’s web site.

“Valeo is world-class auto supplier and a superb addition to the auto industry supply chain network spreading across the state,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “Valeo’s decision to locate a facility in Bessemer positions the company for long-term growth, and we are committed to helping them build a future there.”

“Automotive manufacturing is a vital part of Jefferson County’s economy that continues to see immense growth annually,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons. “I am excited to see Valeo creating 70 above average wage jobs in Bessemer.”

This announcement is another win for Bessemer, which has seen an uptick in projects announced lately.

“We are excited to welcome Valeo North America to The Marvel City of Bessemer,” said Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley. “Valeo North America is expanding our city’s growing industrial roster and bringing expanded opportunity for residents of Bessemer and surrounding areas. We thank Valeo North America for its investment in our city and we look forward to working with the company for years to come.”

The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) worked with the Alabama Department of Commerce, Jefferson County and the City of Bessemer to negotiate an incentives package for the company, said Jeff Traywick, vice president of economic development at the BBA.

“The attraction of this investment from Valeo North America is testament of the favorable business environment in Bessemer and the partnership that exists between our local and state governments to bring quality jobs and capital investment to the region,” Traywick said. “This project will allow Valeo to support its customers’ needs in a location that is cost-competitive and provides the company access to a skilled labor force.”

Valeo’s expansion in Bessemer is the latest project in the Birmingham region’s recent growth in the automotive industry. In November 2020, Mobis US Alabama announced it will open a new $15.8 million facility in McCalla, bringing 120 new jobs to the area.

