Uzin Utz To Build Second North American Manufacturing Facility In Texas

Uzin Utz North America, Inc. has selected Waco, TX to build its second North American manufacturing facility. Aurora, CO-based Uzin Utz North America is a subsidiary of Uzin-Utz AG based in Ulm, Germany and is a vertically integrated manufacturer of product installation systems for all types of floor coverings worldwide. The $34 million investment will yield a 125,000 square-foot manufacturing facility that will produce self-leveling compounds, thin set and grout material for tile installation, and patching compounds under the UZIN brand.

Additionally, the facility will be home to the Uzin Utz North America training center bringing nearly 1,000 flooring professionals annually to the Waco facility for training seminars on various best installation practices of all types of floor coverings. Uzin Utz North America will also be relocating its R&D lab from its current facility in Dover, DE.

“The continued growth in the state of Texas, central location of Waco to current raw material suppliers and shared values of the city leadership with our business philosophy made for a natural fit,” stated Matthias Liebert, President of Uzin Utz North America Inc. “During this unique economic and global situation, we have continued to see a strong demand for our products which made a second manufacturing facility necessary to maintain our high standards of product innovation, quality, speed of delivery, and technical service.”

The new facility will mark the third location in North America for Uzin Utz North America Inc. Current locations include a manufacturing facility in Dover, DE and distribution facility in Aurora, CO. The company also has manufacturing facilities in Germany, Netherlands, France, Poland, Switzerland, Slovenia, Indonesia, and China.

Uzin Utz North America’s decision to locate in Greater Waco represents a regional economic development collaboration between the City of Waco and McLennan County, with both entities strategically partnering to provide incentives to support the project.

“I’m thrilled that Waco’s economy continues to grow in 2021 with the addition of Uzin Utz, who is bringing good jobs and great capital investments to Waco,” said City of Waco Mayor Dillon Meek. “This is further evidence that Waco’s pro-business approach makes it an ideal place for projects such as this. Many thanks to our partnerships at the Greater Chamber of Commerce and McLennan County for partnering with the City of Waco on this project and welcome to Waco, Uzin Utz.”

“Uzin Utz recognizes that Waco and McLennan County are not only a great place to put a manufacturing company, but also an excellent place to establish its R&D program,” added McLennan County Judge Scott Felton. “Having Baylor University, MCC, and TSTC, as well as the BRIC, calling Waco their home, our business community can benefit from a business relationship with those entities to boost their R&D efforts.”

