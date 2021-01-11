Speedway Motors To Open New Kearneysville, WV Distribution Center

Speedway Motors, a manufacturer, retailer, and distributor of automotive parts and racing products, plans to open a new distribution center in Kearneysville, WV, bringing 25 new jobs to West Virginia. Speedway Motors plans to begin hiring for the new distribution facility in January and February. Positions will include human resources, warehouse, and maintenance positions.

“West Virginia is very business-friendly and I’d like to thank [Governor Jim Justice] for your kind words, and also to the entire West Virginia Legislature for creating such a business-friendly environment,” Clay Smith, President/Owner of Speedway Motors, said during the virtual project announcement. “West Virginia, to us, already feels like home, where – together – we can just get this done. We love your attitude and we’re glad to be in the Mountain State.”

Speedway Motors started as a tiny parts shop in Lincoln, NE. Today, Speedway Motors offers more than 250,000 products for race, street, muscle, and rod cars, and employs more than 450 people.

“Since 1952, Speedway Motors has been committed to providing a broad selection of high-quality, affordable automotive parts delivered quickly, efficiently and without any hassles,” Smith continued. “This new West Virginia location will cut shipping times for our customers on the East Coast, helping us fulfill our promise of fast delivery.”

“I’m so excited to welcome Speedway Motors to West Virginia and help them serve their global customer base from right here in Almost Heaven,” said Gov. Justice. “West Virginia continues to show the world we are a great place to do business and this innovative, unique, family-owned manufacturing company has found the perfect home.

“It is testimony, all across the board, to the fact that we’re really on the move in West Virginia and moving up the ranks in how people look at us being so business friendly and absolutely having the greatest resources we could ever have by far; and that is our people – their work ethic, they’re faith-based, they’re low-crime, they’re really craftsmen in their trades,” Gov. Justice added. “The world is looking at us right now, as businesses leave other states right and left, many of them are looking at West Virginia.”

Speedway Motors worked with the West Virginia Development Office and the Jefferson County Development Authority to make this new manufacturing and distribution operation a reality for the Eastern Panhandle.

“West Virginia is uniquely positioned to help companies like Speedway Motors that are committed to customer service and serving their customer base efficiently,” said West Virginia Secretary of Commerce Ed Gaunch. “We are delighted to welcome them to West Virginia.”

“We are excited Speedway Motors has selected Jefferson County as their new parts distribution and manufacturing facility, bringing new jobs to the area,” said Dennis Jarvis, Executive Director of the Jefferson County Development Authority. “Speedway Motors is a family-owned operation committed to quality products and outstanding service.”

