SAP Labs Canada, Amazon Expanding In Quebec

SAP Canada has announced a new investment in Montreal to co-locate its existing SAP Labs office to a new space at 5 Place Ville Marie and add 30 employees to its team. This is the first SAP office in the company’s global network to be purpose-built for the future of work and will be a demand-driven space to accommodate work in a post-pandemic world. The multi-million dollar renovation of SAP Canada’s new space at Place Ville Marie is indicative of SAP’s commitment to the Quebec market, which the company views as a world-class technology hub.

“SAP has a deep history in Montreal, and we recognize the city as a global innovation hub with incredible talent and tech ecosystem,” says Cindy Fagen, Managing Director, SAP Labs Canada. “With this new office in the city, we are cementing our position as one of the Montreal’s leading employers and a key player in Canada’s growing digital economy. The new office will be designed to support our people with a space that enhances productivity, innovation and collaboration. Globally, SAP is looking to this new Montreal facility as a visionary workspace model from which to draw inspiration for other offices around the world.”

Further signaling SAP’s investment in Montreal, the new Place Ville Marie office will also include the creation of a new engineering unit to work on SAP’s Consumer Industry Cloud, which builds custom technology solutions for more than two dozen industries globally. This investment will immediately create 30 new positions, bringing the total headcount for SAP Montreal to 1,000 employees. More growth is expected throughout 2021.

“The crisis caused by the pandemic affects downtown Montreal, but it has not made the city any less attractive, as shown by SAP’s decision to open a new office in Place Ville-Marie,” said Montréal Mayor Valérie Plante. “Our habits will be forever changed due to COVID-19 and it’s especially interesting to see this new office that will be designed to meet the needs of employees at the end of the pandemic. The city can keep counting on its exceptional workforce in the digital sector, which is key to the city’s economy and it will certainly play a critical role in its economic recovery. We are proud to be able to count on SAP Labs’ contribution to the downtown core.”

Montréal International, Greater Montreal’s economic promotion agency, is working with SAP Labs Canada on the expansion project.

“2021 is starting strong! SAP’s project is a great example of the key role foreign businesses play in driving economic growth in the region, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stéphane Paquet, President and CEO of Montréal International. “Such investments will create highly qualified jobs in Montreal’s downtown core, as well as contribute to support the existing business ecosystems and the area’s commercial recovery. Since 2018, Montréal International has assisted more than 100 foreign investment projects in Montréal’s downtown core, for a total of more than $3 billion, creating some 12,000 new jobs.”

“The announcement regarding the opening of SAP Canada’s new office speaks to the vitality of our technology ecosystem,” noted Hubert Bolduc, President of Investissement Québec International. “We are very proud to see a key player in the enterprise application software industry continue to make major investments in our city. We will continue to stand by Cindy Fagen and her team, while supporting her efforts to attract foreign talent.”

Construction at Place Ville Marie is already ongoing with an expected move-in date of September 2021.

Amazon Adds Five Facilities, 1,000 Jobs

Elsewhere in Quebec, Amazon is creating more than 1,000 new jobs and bringing faster delivery to its customers with five new facilities. The new facilities will include two new sortation centers and its first three delivery stations in the province.

“Amazon is proud to continue its investment in Quebec and provide our employees with great, safe jobs and better futures,” said Jean-Francois Héroux, site leader, Amazon Canada. “Our new facilities will help us meet our customers’ growing demand for great products and faster delivery times while offering our Associates access to incredible career growth opportunities through on-the-job training and upskilling so they can reach their career aspirations. Our expansion will also help the thousands of local small businesses that partner with Amazon to get their products to customers around the world, particularly during this critical time for their business.”

Amazon will open its largest sortation center, where packaged are sorted by postal code before going to a delivery station, in Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec in 2021. The 520,000-square-foot facility will create at least 500 jobs. Amazon’s first sortation center in Quebec opened in Longueuil last year, just in time to deliver a successful peak holiday season for customers. The 200,000-square-foot facility created 500 jobs.

Three new Amazon delivery stations, where packages are loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers, are scheduled to open in Quebec in 2021 and 2022. The first two delivery stations will open in 2021: one will be located in Laval and the other will be located in Lachine. Amazon’s third delivery station will open in 2022 in Laval. Together, these delivery stations will add hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs in addition to the company’s sortation center expansion.

Amazon opened its first facility in Quebec in July 2020, a fulfillment center in Lachine, creating 300 full-time jobs.

