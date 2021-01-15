Mohawk Industries Investing $22.5M In Virginia Expansion

Mohawk Industries, Inc. will invest $22.5 million to expand its operation in Carroll County, VA. The company will add 19,000 square feet to its facility in Hillsville and install new extrusion and loom equipment to increase production speed. Virginia successfully competed with other states for the project, which will retain 75 existing jobs and create 35 new jobs.

“Mohawk operates manufacturing facilities in more than a dozen states, and we are grateful to the government teams that work with us to create good jobs and provide opportunities for our people,” said Todd Shail, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing at Mohawk Industries. “Virginia’s state and local governments are committed to a climate where businesses can thrive, and the quality of Virginia’s workforce is a tremendous advantage to any employer.”

Mohawk Industries is a global flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces. Mohawk brands include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin. Over the past two decades, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, and the United States.

“We are proud that a global industry leader like Mohawk continues to expand its footprint in Virginia,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “The advanced manufacturing industry remains the backbone of the economy in many regions across the Commonwealth, and we thank Mohawk for contributing to this important sector and creating high-quality jobs in Carroll County, especially at such a critical time in our economic recovery.”

Mohawk employs more than 900 Virginians. The company’s Hillsville facility manufactures carpet-backing from 100 percent recycled post-consumer materials, which is then used to manufacture commercial carpet at its Rockbridge County facility as well as other Mohawk carpet manufacturing locations across the Southeast.

“Mohawk Industries is an important employer in Virginia, and the company’s decision to reinvest in its Carroll County operation demonstrates confidence in our business climate and workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Manufacturers benefit from our competitive operating costs, strategic location, and our skilled talent pool and we appreciate the company’s decision to expand its operations in the Commonwealth. We congratulate Mohawk Industries on its success in Carroll County, and look forward to our continued partnership.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Carroll County and Virginia’s Industrial Advancement Alliance (VIAA) to secure the project for the Commonwealth. Governor Northam approved an $80,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Carroll County with the project. Mohawk Industries is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Want to learn more about Virginia corporate expansion?

Considering Virginia for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Virginia economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.