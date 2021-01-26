Moffitt Cancer Center To Begin 775-Acre Campus In Pasco County, FL

Moffitt Cancer Center will create 1.4 million square feet of research lab/office, light industrial/manufacturing, general office, and clinical building space on a 775-acre campus in Pasco County, FL. The expanded clinical and research facilities will accommodate Moffitt’s growth in the Tampa Bay region of complementary third-party research, product manufacturing, clinical providers, and conferencing facilities. The campus will be a magnet for biotech and life sciences enterprises and innovation and will bring together new partners and collaborators. The entire campus is estimated to support more than 14,500 additional jobs in the area.

“We are truly thankful for the funding support from the Pasco County commissioners,” said Patrick Hwu, MD, President and CEO, Moffitt Cancer Center. “Moffitt’s world-class expansion campus in Pasco County will allow us to treat more patients, conduct more groundbreaking research and develop innovative partnerships all in support of our mission to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. We look forward to growing this partnership with Pasco County for years to come.”

In the project’s first phase, Moffitt will construct a minimum of 128,000 square feet for corporate business park uses. Pasco County Board of Commissioners have agreed to provide approximately $25 million in financial assistance to support the construction of infrastructure serving the first phase of development on the site, which is expected to be completed in five years.

“There is no question that Moffitt is a leader in research and delivery of life saving cancer care. This campus will serve as catalyst for the Life Sciences industry for not only the region, but the State of Florida,” said Bill Cronin, President/CEO, Pasco Economic Development Council. “The location on the Suncoast Parkway will serve as an anchor to the already robust corridor of Life Sciences cluster which has been rapidly developing over the last few years.”

Moffitt is one of only 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt’s scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research and robust training and education. It is the No. 11 cancer hospital and has been nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report since 1999. Its more than 7,000 team members serve patients from every U.S. state and more than 130 countries. Among other things, Moffitt is known for its revolutionary immunotherapy work that uses the body’s own cells to fight cancer. It operates an internationally recognized immunotherapy program and recently established a “first-of-its-kind Contract Research Organization concentrating on accelerating immuno-oncology and cell therapy research in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotech companies.”

Moffitt has previously drawn biotech companies to the Tampa area and this trend is expected to continue in the new Pasco location as private-sector firms desire to work in Moffitt‘s research facilities.

“Moffitt will bring many benefits besides their financial investment to Pasco County,” said Pasco County Commission Chairman Ron Oakley. “This campus will be a talent magnet, provide treatment facilities, and create substantial economic impact for our county and the region; none of this would be possible without our Penny for Pasco Program.”

“Moffitt is the leading cancer research and treatment center. It is an honor to have them put their trust in Pasco County and work with us to bring their expansion campus to our community,” said Pasco County Commissioner Christina Fitzpatrick. “This will not only be an economic asset, but it will create jobs and save lives. Moffitt will be bringing the best of the best. In return this will provide a better quality of life for all of our residents.”

