Honda Investing $200M In Western Ohio Engine Plant Expansion

01/21/2021
Honda of America Mfg., Inc. will invest another $200 million in an expansion of its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, OH. Last month, JobsOhio approved a $2.8 million economic development grant to support the expansion.

The expansion will add 120 jobs at the Honda of America Mfg., Inc. Anna Engine Plant with an estimated payroll of $5.30 million. The project will retain another 2,367 employees.

Honda of America Mfg., Inc. Anna Engine Plant
Honda of America Mfg., Inc. Anna Engine Plant (Photo: Honda)

“We are proud of the community and business partnerships we have developed here, and we expect to continue to invest in Ohio as part of our continuous effort to maintain the competitiveness of our operations and ensure that our facilities remain state-of-the-art,” said a company statement.

Since opening its doors in 1985, the Anna Engine Plant has received nearly $3 billion in investments and upgrades and grown from just 100 employees into Honda’s second largest Ohio operation. The plant annually produces more than 1 million four-cylinder, V-6 and turbo engines for Honda auto plants throughout North America. In addition, the plant produces high-precision pulleys for Continuously Variable Transmissions used in the Honda Accord and CR-V.

Honda of America
Honda’s Ohio operations. (Image: Honda)

