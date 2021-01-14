Butterball To Invest Total $8.7M In Two Arkansas Facilities

Butterball will invest a combined $8.7 million and create a total of 360 new jobs within three years in two processing facilities in Northwest Arkansas. The Garner, NC-based turkey product producer’s expansion plan includes a $4.7 million investment in Ozark where the company will create 160 jobs, and a $4 million investment in Huntsville where it will create 200 new jobs.

“Having been a longstanding employer in Arkansas through our feed mills, turkey growing operations and production facilities, Butterball appreciates the continued support from the state of Arkansas as we look to expand some of our processing operations at our Huntsville and Ozark, Arkansas facilities,” said Butterball President and CEO Jay Jandrain. “We are proud to continue to be vital contributors to and key supporters of the local communities in which we operate and we’re grateful for the hardworking people of Arkansas.”

Butterball’s Huntsville facility produces prepackaged fresh, frozen, and cooked whole turkeys; turkey breasts and roasts; and prepackaged bone-in tray pack turkey products. At the Ozark facility, Butterball produces pre-packaged fresh and frozen whole turkeys. In addition to the processing facilities in Ozark and Huntsville, Butterball has a third processing facility in Jonesboro as well as feed mills in Yellville and Alix.

“This is a great day for Northwest Arkansas,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “Butterball has chosen to expand not just one – but two – Arkansas facilities. The trust that they have placed in our workforce and business climate is a great testament to the hard work and dedication of our state and these two communities.”

Butterball’s “Traditions with Purpose” program emphasizes the company’s commitment to its four pillars of corporate citizenship – People, Plate, Planet, and Philanthropy. The company aids communities by providing meals during natural disasters, sponsors American Heart Association Heart Walks, donates products to Feeding America, offers leadership development programs, and works to reduce the company’s environmental footprint.

“Communities are the foundation for economic development,” said Secretary of Commerce and Arkansas Economic Development Commission Executive Director Mike Preston. “Butterball does a lot for the communities in which they operate, and I am thrilled to see the investment the company is making in both Huntsville and Ozark.”

Butterball plans to upgrade processing equipment, expand cooler space, and implement production line modifications at its Huntsville facility. The existing facility will also be remodeled to include a new training area, team member welfare areas, and offices.

“The city of Huntsville is very excited at the prospect of adding so many jobs to our local economy,” said Huntsville Mayor Darrell Trahan. “The last statistical analysis of our workforce showed greater than 70 percent of our employed citizens were driving out of the county to work. We sincerely hope this will alleviate their need to drive.”

At its Ozark plant, the company plans to upgrade processing equipment and expand refrigeration capacity. Butterball will also remodel many of the team member welfare areas at the facility.

“The city of Ozark and the citizens of our area are extremely excited for the proposed investment in the local Butterball facility,” said Ozark Mayor Roxie Hall. “The Butterball facility in Ozark has long been a primary employer in our area. This expansion will provide additional opportunities for those of our community to support their families as well as expand the economy of the area.”

