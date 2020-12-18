TaskUs To Create More Than 1,000 Jobs In Rio Grande Valley, Texas

TaskUs has announced it will open its newest location in Rio Grande Valley, TX. The New Braunfels-based tech-enabled business services company—which delivers CX, AI operations, and content security to the world’s most innovative companies—plans to create more than 1,000 new jobs at its new location in 2021.

“We are thrilled to meet the amazing talent that Harlingen has to offer,” said TaskUs Senior Vice President of Operations Hemi Sehgal. “We were really impressed with the city’s friendly ambience, its rich culture, and emerging talent pool and look forward to developing the city together with our government partners.”

New employees from Rio Grande Valley will begin their jobs at TaskUs in the safety and comfort of their homes while the company builds its state-of-the-art workplace in the heart of Harlingen.

TaskUs has a reputation for offering unrivaled amenities, and the upcoming site in Rio Grande Valley will be no different. The site is poised to have extraordinary recreation areas with vibrant color schemes, eye-catching architectural features, places for mindfulness and relaxation, collaborative spaces and fun zones stocked with gaming equipment and kiosks.

“We are very excited for TaskUs to finally land and join our business community in Harlingen,” said Mayor Chris Boswell. “TaskUs’s award-winning, people-first culture, and their great employee perks and benefits are groundbreaking. We look forward to the positive impact that TaskUs will bring to our community as they introduce more jobs.”

“Recruitment of large employers is very competitive. Recruiting quality employers who care for their employees and the communities where they locate is even tougher. TaskUs is one of those companies that cares for the employees they hire and for the communities where they do business,” said Raudel Garza, CEO, Harlingen Economic Development Corporation (EDC). “TaskUs has recognized that this area is well-positioned to provide them with the workforce they need to succeed. We are excited to hear that TaskUs is considering an expansion into our community and Harlingen EDC is ready to help TaskUs with that expansion.”

The Rio Grande Valley site will offer a unique work model, allowing TaskUs teammates to work from home 80% of the time, even after the site is built. This allows employees to enjoy the perks of remote work while having the opportunity to engage with colleagues for events, training, and other activities.

Along with its site launch, TaskUs plans to engage with the community through weekly virtual information sessions that will allow candidates to meet with recruiting teams, as well as to learn more about the company’s culture, available roles, and the process of virtual hiring.

“We truly appreciate the support and partnership from Mayor Chris Boswell’s office and city officials,” added Sehgal. “Finally, a perfect location for TaskUs’s growth in Rio Grande Valley!”

