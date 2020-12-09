Sensor Electronic Technology Investing $55M In South Carolina Expansion

Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc. (SETi), a global supplier of ultraviolet light-emitting diodes (UV LEDs), will expand its operations in Richland County, SC. The $55 million investment will create 40 new jobs.

“We are excited to celebrate the successes, innovations and developments that have afforded us an opportunity to expand our operations in Columbia, South Carolina,” said SETi CEO Chae Kim. “SETi would not be a world leader in the UV LED industry without the hard work and dedication of our employees. We look forward to expanding our talented team and are very optimistic about our future in South Carolina.”

Founded in 1999, SETi manufactures and sells UV LED products for applications in curing, sterilization, sensors, biomedical devices and home appliances. Over the last 20 years, SETi’s technology has evolved through continuous investment in the development of UV LEDs in the 200 nanometer (nm) to 400 nm range. Currently, the company’s UV LED products are being incorporated into HVAC units to disinfect the air and reduce allergens. The technology has been adopted by the company RGF in the United States and other HVAC manufacturers around the world. Through this application and others, SETi aims to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We work every day not only to recruit new businesses to South Carolina, but to also take care of our existing companies like SETi,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Richland County and our entire state have a real reason to celebrate today, as SETi’s growth and investment provide more opportunities for South Carolinians.”

Located in Columbia, SC, SETi’s expansion will be implemented in multiple phases. The first phase is in progress and will increase SETi’s production capacity tenfold, along with supporting the company’s near-term growth strategy. The second phase of expansion will upgrade the facility to include a much larger, automated cleanroom with state-of-the-art semiconductor equipment and will allow for continued capacity build-out. The full expansion is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2022.

“It is always great to see a company like SETi build on its success in South Carolina,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt. “Announcements like this showcase the diversity of our business climate, and we couldn’t be happier for this company and their growth.”

South Carolina’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Richland County a $250,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to the project.

“County council is excited to see Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc. investing in our community and adding new jobs after being an employer here since the early 2000s,” said Richland County Council Chair Paul Livingston. “Their growth demonstrates how businesses can succeed here in Richland County.”

