Santander Consumer USA Bringing 875 Jobs To Pasco County, Florida

Santander Consumer USA Inc. will invest approximately $22 million to upgrade and convert existing retail space to customer contact operations in Pasco County, FL. The financial services company will create 875 new jobs over the next five years, with salaries exceeding 115% of the average county wage.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Florida – a state with a favorable business environment where people are familiar with the Santander brand,” said Mahesh Aditya, Santander Consumer President and CEO. “The Tampa Bay area is rich in talent, particularly in the customer service sector, and we look forward to offering future employees a dynamic and progressive place to grow their careers.”

Santander is a public, full-service, consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third-party servicing. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX and has additional locations in Texas, Arizona, Colorado and California. The company manages accounts for more than three million customers across all credit profiles.

Santander plans to grow its financial services customer contact operations with the development of a modern and efficient site that can accommodate future expansion. Factors the company considered when choosing their new location relied heavily on a strong employment base, viability of the labor market, recruiting opportunities, cost of living, and local incentives that can accommodate the large project.

“I am thrilled to welcome Santander to Pasco County and am looking forward to all of the great jobs they are bringing,” said Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey. “This is a huge economic development win and I am happy we are able to offer local incentives to assist in recruitment.”

“Santander is an excellent addition to the Business and Professional Services industry in Pasco,” said Bill Cronin, President/CEO, Pasco Economic Development Council. “Not only are they making a significant investment in the county, but they also plan to upfit and modernize a prominent building that has been empty for years.”

