Pretzels, Inc. Building New Production Facility In Lawrence, Kansas

Pretzels, Inc., a manufacturer of pretzels and other snack products, will make a significant investment in the construction of a new 146,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility inside of VenturePark in Lawrence, KS. The new facility will create a significant number of new jobs and increase the company’s capacity across a range of products and formats and is expected to be operational in late 2021

“We are very excited to expand our production footprint and to continue serving our customers with superior capabilities and geographic reach,” said Greg Pearson, chief executive officer of Pretzels, Inc. “This new facility exemplifies Pretzels’ commitment to support the growth of our diverse and expanding customer base with industry-leading quality and efficiency across a variety of traditional and innovative products. We look forward to becoming a member of the community in Lawrence and the broader Kansas City metro area as we expand our operations and employee base.”

“Food manufacturing has been growing at an incredible rate in Kansas, and we’re proud to add Pretzels, LLC to our roster,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “This project will create good-paying jobs and generate a significant investment for Kansas. My administration is committed to rebuilding our state’s foundation by encouraging businesses like Pretzels LLC to choose Kansas.”

Indiana-based Pretzels, Inc. makes a variety of flavored and stuffed pretzels for private label brands, and also sells pretzels under the Harvest Road brand. Its product lineup also includes corn snacks made with real cheese, corn puffs, crunchy cheese curls, and other snack items.

“This is the latest in a series of high-profile food company announcements in our state,” said Kansas Department of Commerce Secretary David Toland. “It’s clear to see that Kansas is quickly becoming a major leader in the U.S. food manufacturing industry.”

In addition to the state of Kansas and the Kansas Department of Commerce, Pretzels, Inc. worked with a number of regional partners on the project, including the Kansas City Area Development Council, City of Lawrence, The Chamber of Lawrence, VanTrust Real Estate, Colliers International, QPS Employment, Polsinelli PC, Evergy and KC SmartPort.

“The decision for Pretzels, Inc. to locate its production facility in Lawrence reinforces our region’s position as a top location for food and beverage manufacturing,” said Tim Cowden, president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council. “More than 600 food and beverage companies call the region home, and our KC SmartPort team will continue to elevate KC’s proximity to agriculture markets, advanced logistics infrastructure, and industry-specific talent as strategic advantages.”

Want to learn more about Kansas corporate expansion?

Considering Kansas for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Kansas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.